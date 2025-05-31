Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Syria Confirms Persistent Indirect Talks with Israel, Reveals Major Overhauls

2025-05-31 06:46:36
(MENAFN) Syrian Information Minister Hamza Al-Mustafa confirmed on Friday that indirect negotiations between Damascus and Tel Aviv are actively continuing.

Speaking at a press conference in Damascus following a Cabinet session led by President Ahmed al-Sharaa, Al-Mustafa emphasized Syria’s commitment to the 1974 disengagement agreement between Israeli and Syrian forces.

Al-Mustafa revealed that Syria is intensifying efforts to strengthen its diplomatic footprint internationally, with the Foreign Ministry set to reopen embassies and establish new consulates as part of this drive.

The recent Cabinet meeting tackled a range of reforms aimed at stimulating investment, enhancing inter-ministerial coordination, and fighting corruption within government institutions.

He also announced that the 2025 state budget will be released soon, accompanied by a pay raise for public sector workers—a move signaling urgent economic relief.

In addition, the Information Minister disclosed ongoing structural reforms in the Defense Ministry, including the reintegration of 2,500 officers who previously defected from the former regime’s military.

Addressing the March 10 agreement between the government and the YPG/PKK-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Al-Mustafa reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to the deal.

Highlighting Syria’s rich ethnic mosaic, he noted that the government is considering Kurdish-language broadcasts on state television, reflecting evolving cultural policies.

Finally, Al-Mustafa teased forthcoming announcements about new investment ventures with Saudi Arabia, signaling growing economic ties in the region.

