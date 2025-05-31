403
Kuwaiti Pavilion At Osaka Expo Attracts Visitors
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Miyoko Ishigami
OSAKA, May 31 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti pavilion at the 2025 World Expo in Osaka draws many visitors, with people forming a long queue to enter the pavilion whole days since its opening last month.
The Kuwaiti pavilion, "Visionary Lighthouse," displays a vibrant fusion of heritage and modernity, symbolizing Kuwait's balance of tradition and progress while promoting culture as a bridge for global dialogue and mutual understanding.
"We decided to come to the Kuwait Pavilion after watching a video on social media of visitors touching sand in the pavilion, we want to experience this, as it seems fun," two women in their 20s, who were queuing up in front of the Kuwaiti pavilion, told KUNA on Saturday.
"The planetarium was great, as we enjoyed it as if we were lying down in the desert. We hope to come visit here again," young parents with a son said.
The two-floor pavilion guides visitors through Kuwait's past, present, and future across four exhibition halls, blending tradition with advanced technology, one floor highlights heritage, while the other showcases the nation's forward-looking aspirations and innovation.
The intersection between the two floors was named "The Pearl," in tribute to the historical role of pearl diving in Kuwait's economy and maritime legacy, noting that each pavilion section presents a unique story, brought to life through interactive elements and advanced artificial intelligence technologies.
In addition, the Kuwaiti folklore troupe lit up the stage at the pavilion with a musical performance on Friday evening on the occasion of the visit of His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, received much attention from visitors.
Five women in their 60s praised the performance, describing Kuwaiti music as rhythmic and beautiful, one noted it offered a sense of familiarity, adding, "We didn't know much about Kuwait, but this music gave us a sense of familiarity to the country."
In a statement to KUNA on Friday, Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi highlighted that the pavilion features rich content showcasing Kuwait's heritage while looking towards the future, designed to reflect creativity and innovation.
He also emphasized that the Ministry of Information and Culture strategy for 2021-2026 aims to strengthen Kuwait's identity and promote its values globally.
The 2025 World Expo in Osaka officially opened to the public on April 13 and will run through Oct. 13 with a 158 countries and regions, as well as seven international organizations.
Under the theme of "Designing Future Society for our Lives," the participants display their cultures and technologies in the six-month event on the artificial island of Yumeshima in Osaka Bay, western Japan.
According to the Japan Association, about 28.2 million people are expected to visit the Expo. Kuwait was also one of only four Arab countries that participated in the Expo 1970 in Osaka, the first of its kind in the country, which drew more than 64 million visitors. (end)
