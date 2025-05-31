Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Casualties Rise After Airstrike On Verkhnia Tersa In Zaporizhzhia Region


2025-05-31 05:47:42
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of casualties has increased following a Russian glide bomb attack on the village of Verkhnia Tersa in the Polohy district, Zaporizhzhia region.

Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Administration, announced this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

Two men were killed and three others - two women and a man - were injured and required medical assistance.

The strike caused significant destruction and damage to residential buildings in the village.

Earlier reports had confirmed one fatality and one injury.

Photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service

