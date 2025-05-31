Casualties Rise After Airstrike On Verkhnia Tersa In Zaporizhzhia Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The number of casualties has increased following a Russian glide bomb attack on the village of Verkhnia Tersa in the Polohy district, Zaporizhzhia region.

Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Administration, announced this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

Two men were killed and three others - two women and a man - were injured and required medical assistance.

Russian attack on Beryslav in Kherson region claims two lives

The strike caused significant destruction and damage to residential buildings in the village.

Earlier reports had confirmed one fatality and one injury.

Photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service