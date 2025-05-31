403
Energy Deal Aims to Revitalize Syria’s Power Supply
(MENAFN) A consortium of Turkish, Qatari, and American firms has finalized a USD7 billion energy partnership expected to greatly enhance Syria’s power generation and elevate the quality of life for millions, according to Syrian Energy Minister Mohammed al-Bashir, speaking to a news agency.
The collaboration includes Turkish conglomerates Kalyon Holding and Cengiz Holding, Qatar-based UCC, U.S. company Power International, and Syria’s Ministry of Energy.
The plan covers the building of four gas-fueled power stations and one solar energy facility, Al-Bashir revealed following the contract signing on Thursday.
Labeled as one of the most expansive and crucial energy collaborations in Syria’s history, the initiative is anticipated to elevate service reliability, generate employment, and contribute to both economic and societal rebuilding following years of conflict.
The government in Damascus is aiming to increase its total electricity generation to 5,000 megawatts, the minister stated.
Al-Bashir acknowledged that earlier sanctions had discouraged foreign investment, but with restrictions now lifted, businesses can “take bolder steps.”
This newest round of financing, he emphasized, projects a powerful signal of trust internationally.
He further stressed that Syria offers a wealth of investment openings, asserting that the country is now “ready” and “companies have lined up.”
As an additional reference, he mentioned the Türkiye-Jordan energy collaboration, which includes the launch of a new 400-kilovolt transmission line.
“We aim to achieve a significant rise in supply and usage in the first months of next year,” he said.
