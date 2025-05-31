Madurai Decked Up For CM Stalin's Visit

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, May 31 (IANS) Madurai has undergone a festive makeover for Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin's two-day visit, beginning Saturday.

The visit will feature a grand 20-kilometre-long roadshow, multiple inauguration events, and the high-profile DMK General Council meeting on June 1, which returns to the temple city after nearly four decades.

Over the past week, the Madurai Corporation and the Highways Department have undertaken extensive patchwork and maintenance on key stretches, including the Aruppukottai Main Road, to ensure a smooth passage for the roadshow.

The Chief Minister is expected to arrive on Saturday afternoon and lead a roadshow that begins at New Jail Road and passes through Mandela Nagar, Avaniyapuram, Jaihindpuram, and Arapalayam.

At New Jail Road, Stalin will unveil a bronze statue of former Madurai Mayor S. Muthu, a veteran DMK leader remembered for his contributions to the city's development.

Two newly completed bridges in the city will also be inaugurated during the Chief Minister's visit.

Authorities have made elaborate security and crowd control arrangements along the 20-kilometre route. DMK flags have been hoisted on both sides of the road, and barricades have been installed to manage the expected crowds.

On Sunday, Chief Minister Stalin will participate in the DMK's General Council meeting at Uthangudi. He will arrive at the venue from Circuit House via another roadshow, with party workers expected to line the route to greet him.

"This is a historic occasion," said a senior DMK functionary.

"Madurai is hosting the DMK's General Council meeting after nearly 40 years. Around 7,000 invited party delegates from across Tamil Nadu will attend the event. A 100-foot-tall party flagpole has been erected at the venue. We have also made special arrangements for parking and dining."

State IT Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan inspected the preparations on Friday, reviewing crowd management, venue facilities, and protocol measures to ensure the smooth conduct of the event.

The twin events are being seen as a show of strength and a strategic kickoff to the DMK's preparations for the 2026 Assembly elections.