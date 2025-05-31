403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump clarifies intentions on Syria
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump’s recent declaration to lift all sanctions on Syria marks one of Washington’s most surprising and contentious foreign policy decisions in recent years. Announced during Trump’s Middle East tour at the US-Saudi Investment Forum in Riyadh, this move signals a significant change in America’s regional approach that could alter the strategic balance for both allies and rivals.
Sanctions against Syria, first imposed in 1979 and tightened over time due to Syria’s alleged support for terrorism, human rights violations, and close ties with Iran, would be completely lifted under this plan. This is unprecedented, especially considering that Syria’s current leader, Ahmed Hussein al-Sharaa, was once viewed by the US as a senior Al-Qaeda figure with a $10 million bounty on his capture.
In exchange, Damascus has committed to several key promises. Trump said al-Sharaa pledged to prevent the return of ISIS, bring jihadist detention centers under government control, and expel all foreign militant groups from Syria. This last promise is crucial, as many of these fighters, often from Central Asia, contributed to Bashar Assad’s fall and the rise of the current regime. These groups have also been implicated in large-scale ethnic violence, including massacres of Alawites and other minorities earlier this year.
Trump’s plan does more than legitimize al-Sharaa’s government; it positions it as a regional stabilizer, although its legitimacy remains contested. The decision aligns with broader US economic and strategic goals and reflects a close coordination with Saudi Arabia, keen to expand its influence in post-war Syria. The announcement in Riyadh underscores this partnership and the vision for a Middle East led by pro-Western governments that limit Iranian power.
Saudi Arabia and the UAE have long eyed Syria’s reconstruction as a chance to deepen political and economic control. US sanctions had restricted their involvement, but lifting them could be part of a larger deal: Riyadh gains the go-ahead to invest heavily in Syria, while Washington secures significant financial commitments. Notably, on the day of Trump’s announcement, Saudi Arabia signed a $142 billion arms deal with the US and pledged an additional $600 billion in investments.
Sanctions against Syria, first imposed in 1979 and tightened over time due to Syria’s alleged support for terrorism, human rights violations, and close ties with Iran, would be completely lifted under this plan. This is unprecedented, especially considering that Syria’s current leader, Ahmed Hussein al-Sharaa, was once viewed by the US as a senior Al-Qaeda figure with a $10 million bounty on his capture.
In exchange, Damascus has committed to several key promises. Trump said al-Sharaa pledged to prevent the return of ISIS, bring jihadist detention centers under government control, and expel all foreign militant groups from Syria. This last promise is crucial, as many of these fighters, often from Central Asia, contributed to Bashar Assad’s fall and the rise of the current regime. These groups have also been implicated in large-scale ethnic violence, including massacres of Alawites and other minorities earlier this year.
Trump’s plan does more than legitimize al-Sharaa’s government; it positions it as a regional stabilizer, although its legitimacy remains contested. The decision aligns with broader US economic and strategic goals and reflects a close coordination with Saudi Arabia, keen to expand its influence in post-war Syria. The announcement in Riyadh underscores this partnership and the vision for a Middle East led by pro-Western governments that limit Iranian power.
Saudi Arabia and the UAE have long eyed Syria’s reconstruction as a chance to deepen political and economic control. US sanctions had restricted their involvement, but lifting them could be part of a larger deal: Riyadh gains the go-ahead to invest heavily in Syria, while Washington secures significant financial commitments. Notably, on the day of Trump’s announcement, Saudi Arabia signed a $142 billion arms deal with the US and pledged an additional $600 billion in investments.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment