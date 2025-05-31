Sobhita Dhulipala And Naga Chaitanya: Relationship Timeline From Dating To Marriage

403
<p><strong>From secret vacations to a grand wedding, Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya's relationship has been a fascinating journey. As they step into married life, fans continue to celebrate their love story.</strong></p><p>Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya's love story has been one of mystery, speculation, and eventual celebration. From secret meetups to their grand wedding, here's a look at their journey from dating to marriage.</p><p>Rumors of Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya's relationship first surfaced in mid-2022 when reports suggested that she had visited his newly constructed home in Hyderabad. Sources claimed that the two were comfortable in each other's company, sparking speculation about their budding romance.</p><p>In early 2023, eagle-eyed fans spotted Sobhita in the background of a picture shared by Michelin-star chef Surender Mohan at his London restaurant. Though the image was later deleted, it fueled rumors that the couple had vacationed together.</p><p>Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya dropped separate pictures from a jungle safari, leading fans to believe they had traveled together. Shortly after, they were seen in Europe, where a leaked image showed them enjoying a wine-tasting session.</p><p>After years of speculation, the couple finally confirmed their relationship with a traditional engagement ceremony in Hyderabad. Naga Chaitanya's father, Nagarjuna, shared pictures from the event, officially welcoming Sobhita into the family.</p><p>Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya tied the knot at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. The intimate ceremony was attended by close friends and family, marking the beginning of their new journey together.</p>
