J-K: Heavy Rainfall, Hailstorm Lash Ramban Moderate Showers In Srinagar
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>Srinagar/Ramban: Heavy rainfall and hailstorm lashed Jammu & Kashmir's Ramban district on Saturday, causing disruptions in the region. Meanwhile, parts of Srinagar city witnessed moderate to heavy rain, affecting daily activities.<img></p><p>However, tourists in Srinagar welcomed the rain.</p><p>A visitor said,“The rainy weather here feels refreshing and wonderful. We're visiting as tourists, and just a few days ago, the heat here was almost as intense as in Uttar Pradesh. But since arriving, this cool, rainy climate has been a delightful change. Dal Lake looks stunning in this weather, and the locals seem thrilled with the shift. Rain is so vital--it brings such relief. We've heard it gets hot for a couple of days, followed by rain, and luckily, our visit has perfectly coincided with this beautiful weather.”<img>A view of Srinagar's Dal Lake.<img><img>Meanwhile, hailstorms and heavy rainfall battered Jammu & Kashmir's Ramban district.</p><p>The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast widespread light to moderate rain and thunderstorms across the Kashmir Division on Friday, with a warning for isolated heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph. </p><p>It predicted that Srinagar will witness cloudy skies with light rain and thunderstorms, with temperatures ranging between a maximum of 24°C and a minimum of 11°C.</p><p>In the Jammu Division, fairly widespread light to moderate rain and thunderstorms are likely, accompanied by isolated heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds up to 50-60 kmph. Jammu city is expected to experience partly cloudy skies with chances of light rain or thunderstorms, with temperatures ranging from a high of 37°C to a low of 21°C.</p><p>In other areas, Muzaffarabad is likely to see generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain and thunderstorms, with temperatures between 33°C and 15°C. Mirpur is also expected to have generally cloudy conditions with light rain or thunderstorms, with temperatures ranging from 37°C to 22°C.</p><p>The IMD has advised residents to stay cautious due to the potential for heavy rain and strong winds in isolated areas across Jammu & Kashmir. </p>
