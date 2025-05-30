Eid Al Adha 2025: Family-Friendly Activities In The UAE Over The Long Weekend

Looking forward to your Eid Al Adha break, but haven't made plans yet? Don't worry, because the UAE has lots in store for you. Whether you'd like to hang out with friends and food, or rush down rollercoasters, there are plenty of deals around.

Here are some options:

EAT

Great British Restaurant, Dubai

For a Brit take on Eid favourites, look no further than Great British Restaurant. Indulge in everything, from the first starter to the final spoonful of dessert, all crafted to make the afternoon feel all the more special.

Dh159 (adult); Dh79.50 (kids aged 6-12); Free (under 6). June 6, 1pm-3pm. Dukes The Palm, a Royal Hideaway Hotel. Call +971 4 455 1101 or email ... .

Gastro Kitchen, Dubai

In the mood for Arabic flavours? Gastro Kitchen in JBR has you covered with Arabic BBQ Nights over the first three days of Eid. Think generous spread of regional dishes, sizzling grills, and indulgent desserts. There's everything from beef bourguignon to grilled fish with lemon butter sauce on the menu.

Dh179 (adult, including soft beverage); Dh89 (kid, 6-11 years). During first three days of Eid Al Adha, 6.30pm-9.30pm. DoubleTree by Hilton Jumeirah Beach. Call +97155 166 8092 to reserve a spot

L'ETO, Dubai

Catch up with a friend or family member this break over L'ETO's Afternoon Tea Delight, which comes with delicious cakes with signature house-blended teas. Among treats to try are Dulce De Leche and pistachio cake. Pair the sweet somethings with orange spice, sea buckthorn or jasmine gold dragon for a combo to remember.

Various. Available daily at All L'ETO outlets across UAE

Mausam

Tuck into a selection of tender meats, succulent chicken, fresh seafood, aromatic rice, warm breads, rich lentils and more this Eid. Don't forget to take a photo to commemorate the occasion - for the best backdrops, keep an eye out for the Burj Khalifa.

Dh249 (per couple); Dh499 (group up to 6). June 7, noon-midnight. Call +971 4 438 4001 or email ...

Punjab Grill, Dubai and Abu Dhabi

For an Indian treat, grab a spot at Punjab Grill, which will be serving a special menu on the occasion. It's got a buy-one-get-one-free offer on pre-bookings, so you are looking at a three-course sharing-style plate-up from a Michelin-recognised restaurant at a discounted price. The plan involves Eid staples, a kebab platter with veg and non-veg options, dessert including sheer khurma and shahi tukda, and a top up option that will allow you to add specials such as pani puri and baked lobster tikka masala at an additional cost.

Dh350 (adult). During Eid Al Adha holidays, all day. Anantara Downtown Dubai and The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Canal, Abu Dhabi. +971 50 194 1107 (Dubai) and +971 50 668 3054 (Abu Dhabi)

Sur

Begin your day with a meal to remember. Sur, known for its Mediterranean cuisine, is offering a warm Turkish breakfast set throughout Eid, which includes unlimited Turkish tea. The set includes an array of cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, sweet chili, paired with creamy honey and kaymak. Cheeses - Ezine, Kaskhaval, and Cecil - will make an appearance. There's grilled sucuk and halloumi, Nutella, fig and strawberry jams, and tahini with grape molasses, all served alongside freshly baked cornbread, pogaca, simit, and baguette. Other delights include cheese pastry, golden French fries, black and green olives, and a fresh fruit platter. And, of course, you get to pick eggs cooked just the way you like them. Sign us up!

Dh150 (per person). Through Eid, 9am-2pm. Atrium Level 2, The Uptown Tower. Visit surdubai or call +971 4 220 4758 for a reservation

STAY

FIVE LUXE, JBR

At this glam resort, you'll be spoilt for choice - whether it's the view that you are craving (some rooms show you Ain Dubai) or a lovely meal (your options range from French to Japanese). Check out its 'All-You-Can-Play' package, which allows you to eat and drink, as much as you want.

Queen Elizabeth 2, Dubai

All aboard for fun on the Queen Elizabeth 2 at Port Mina Rashid. The staycation on the stationary ship infuses heritage into hospitality. The Eid Staycation offer will get you a complimentary upgrade to a sea-view room of the same category, a buffet breakfast and dinner, late check out (2pm, subject to availability), and a 20 per cent discount on F&B. The deal is valid on stays between June 6 and June 10. Take one of the ship's heritage tours for insight into the city and its yesteryears.

Various. June 6-12. Port Rashid, Call +971 4 526 8888 or qe@2accor

JA Ocean View Hotel, Dubai

Wake up to the views of azure blue waters when you stay at JA Ocean View Hotel, in JBR. If you book a stay for two nights or more in a Sea View Room with Balcony, you'll find yourself plesently surprised with a room upgrade. The kids eat and stay for free over Eid, and if you want a second room for the little ones, you can get one at a 20 per cent discount. Other highlights of your stay will include a complimentary breakfast buffet for two adults, two complimentary beverages per room, and a 20 per cent discount across dining venues. Young ones get a Kids Pack upon arrival and free access to the CoolZone play area.

From Dh650+ per night (sea view room with balcony). June 4-14. Jumeirah Beach Residence. +9714 814 5599

LEVA Hotel

To enter a stress-free bubble, check out Leva Hotel where you can dip your toes into cool waters as you stare at the magnificent Dubai skyline. Book directly on stayleva using the promo code GSTLV and you'll find yourself with a 30 per cent discount on best available rates.

Various. May 30-June 6. Sheikh Zayed Road. +9714 526 6000

PLAY

Dubai Parks and Resorts, Dubai

You are sure to get a kick out of this one. This fam-friendly destination comes with everything from cool rides to Archery & Axe Throwing, live music, DJ sets, and vibrant street performances. Go to play, stay for the show. In the evenings, visitors can see friendly laser shows at 7.30pm, 8.30pm, and 9.30pm, followed by a fireworks display at 9.30pm. Home to parks Motiongate Dubai, Real Madrid World, and Legoland Dubai, a trip here will mean endless options of fun.

Wild Wadi Waterpark, Dubai

Splash around at this waterpark, home to more than 30 rides including the gravity-defying Jumeirah Sceirah, Wipeout and Riptide FlowRiders. Keep your eyes open and you'll also find yourself entertained by traditional Ayala dancers, a live DJ, bubble show, and meet-and-greets with favourite Emirati characters.

FromDh199 (adult); Dh179 (kid). Umm Suqeim 3. +9714 348 4444

The Green Planet, Dubai

Escape into nature at The Green Planet Dubai, the region's only indoor rainforest. Between learning about the more than 3,000 plants and animals located here and the fun activities planned for the little ones, you will be more than adequately entertained. The plans for kids include free henna and face painting from 10am to 6pm; a live Oud player; movies at the Learning Centre at noon, 2pm, and 4pm; and stations that teach arts and crafts and Arabic calligraphy. There are educational talks every two hours, and encounters with snakes, millipedes, and snails for the curious.

From Dh129. During Eid, 10am-7pm. City Walk, Al Wasl. +971 4 820 0000