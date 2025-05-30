403
Arts Fest At Mesis
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) MES Indian School, Abu Hamour Branch, hosted its annual arts fest 'Mesis Retro IV 2025-2026'. The event showcased a vibrant display of creativity, talent, and healthy competition among students in music, dance, art and literary items.
The valedictory function had MES governing board sports director Badarudheen Gulam Mohiyudheen, transport director Faizal Mayan and finance director Hashim as guests. Mesis head girl Michelle Joanna Martin welcomed the gathering.
Principal Pramila Kannan highlighted the importance of extracurricular activities in nurturing holistic student development. The cultural segment of the fest featured classical and western dances and instrumental music. Prizes were distributed across three categories. Art secretary Alvia Aranha proposed a vote of thanks.
