Tempaction®: Single-Use Temperature Data Logger For Cold Chain Safety

MENAFN - GetNews) Tackling the Temperature Challenge in Cold Chain Logistics.

In the process of cold chain transportation, temperature fluctuation often directly affects the quality of goods, especially for temperature-sensitive products such as medicines, vaccines, food, biological products, etc. Once the temperature control fails, it may cause irreparable losses. How to ensure accurate and reliable temperature monitoring during the whole process of transportation has become the focus of many enterprises.

In order to solve this industry problem, Shenzhen AKS Technology Co., Ltd (AKS) has launched a brand new product - TempAction® LED disposable temperature data logger, which can help enterprises to grasp the temperature changes during transportation in real time, safeguard the safety of the goods, and reduce the risk of loss.







TempAction®: Smarter, Simpler, and More Reliable Temperature Monitoring

TempAction® LED disposable temperature is a portable disposable temperature recording device specially designed for the cold chain industry, with the advantages of plug-and-play, no software required, data security, low power consumption and wide applicability. Whether it is cross-border drug transportation or refrigerated food distribution, the device can provide stable and professional temperature monitoring support.

Users only need to plug the logger into the USB port of the computer to automatically generate encrypted PDF reports without installing any program, which greatly improves the operation convenience and information traceability.

To get a better understanding of how TempAction® works and its practical applications, watch the product video here .

Key Product Advantages That Solve Real Pain Points



Plug-and-play: Automatically generates a PDF report when connected to a computer – no software needed

Waterproof IP67: Designed to withstand humid and rugged transport environments

Ultra-low power: CR2032 battery supports up to one year of data logging

Encrypted reports: Secure and tamper-proof data reporting

Unique product ID: Enables accurate batch tracking and traceability Customizable : Parameters and features can be tailored to different transport needs



Professional Specs for Accurate Monitoring

TempAction® is equipped with a high-precision digital temperature sensor with a measuring range from -30°C to 70°C and an accuracy of ±0.5°C with a resolution of 0.1°C. The TempAction® can be used in a wide variety of applications, such as transportation, transportation and air transportation.

Its recording interval can be flexibly set (1 minute to 4 hours) and the maximum memory capacity supports 20,000 data points to meet different transportation cycle and frequency requirements. Compatible with Windows or macOS via USB2.0 interface, ensuring hassle-free report reading.

The product has passed authoritative certifications such as CE, RoHS, EN12830, IATA PI970I (Air Transportation Safety) and RTCA-DO160G, which is in line with international cold chain transportation standards.

Broad Applications Across Industries

TempAction® is widely used in the following scenarios:

Pharmaceuticals and medical care: transportation and storage of vaccines, blood products, injections and other products that are extremely sensitive to temperature control;

Food cold chain: frozen meat, fruits, dairy products and other food supply chain that requires full temperature control;

Chemical industry: temperature-sensitive chemical reagents, materials and other precision products;

Electronic manufacturing: high-end chips, optoelectronic components and other components that require precise temperature control;

Cross-border logistics: multi-segment temperature tracking in international sea, land and air transportation.

Complete Documentation for Transparency & Compliance

AKS provides all essential documentation for logistics compliance and customer transparency. All files are available for download on the official website:



Product brochure PDF

Bilingual calibration certificate PDF Air transport compliance report PDF



These documents simplify internal audits, regulatory compliance, and communication with clients or partners.

About AKS Technology: 10+ Years of Logistics Monitoring Innovation

Founded in 2010, Shenzhen AKS Technology Co., Ltd. is a National High-tech Enterprise specializing in third-party transport status monitoring products. Over the years, AKS has built a strong R&D team and developed innovative monitoring solutions for impact, tilt, temperature, vibration, humidity, and pressure.

With multiple patented products and certifications such as ISO9001, CE, and RoHS, AKS serves industries including electronics, home appliances, flowers, food, pharmaceuticals, and logistics. Its flagship product lines include ShockAction indicators, TempAction loggers, and temperature monitoring solutions, helping customers reduce losses, enhance supply chain visibility, and improve end-user satisfaction.

Ready to Optimize Your Cold Chain Monitoring?

Looking for a simple, reliable, and secure temperature logging solution? Contact AKS to request samples, technical guidance, or tailored solutions for your industry.