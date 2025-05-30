South Dade Women Veteran's Alliance To Host“Women Are Veterans Too” Summit

MENAFN - GetNews)The South Dade Women Veteran's Alliance in partnership with the Miami-Dade Beacon Council is proud to announce the "Women are Veterans Too" Summit, taking place on Thursday, June 12, 2025, at the City of Homestead City Hall, 100 Civic Court, Homestead, FL 3303. This impactful event will honor the service and contributions of women veterans while providing a platform for education, empowerment, employment, and community engagement.

The summit will feature a lineup of distinguished speakers, including veterans advocates, community leaders, and inspiring women who have served in the armed forces. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in informative sessions, visit vendor booths, and engage in a powerful tribute ceremony honoring 50 remarkable women veterans from throughout Miami-Dade County.

Key Details of the Summit:

- Date: June 12, 2025

- Time: 10 am – 3 pm

- Location: City of Homestead City Hall

"We are excited to bring together veterans, their families, and the community to recognize and celebrate the invaluable contributions of women in the military,” said Julie Robison, founder of the South Dade Women Veteran's Alliance.“This summit aims to empower women veterans and raise awareness about the unique challenges they face, while also fostering connections within the community."

“Women veterans are the fastest-growing segment of the veteran population and a powerful force in shaping our region's economic future,” said Dr. Paula Hopkins, Executive Vice President, Strategic Partnerships & Funding, at the Miami-Dade Beacon Council.“The 'Women Are Veterans Too' Summit is a powerful reminder of what is possible when women support women, and when the community comes together to ensure that every veteran has access to the training, resources, and opportunities they have earned. This collaboration strengthens our talent pipeline and reinforces Miami's role as a proud partner to defense-related industries, including Homestead Air Reserve Base and U.S. Southern Command, two of our state's critical military installations.”

The "Women are Veterans Too" Summit will also serve as a platform for local businesses and organizations to engage with attendees. Vendors will showcase products and services that support veterans and their families, promoting an inclusive and supportive environment.

Registration Information:

Registration for the summit is now open. Attendees are encouraged to register early to secure their spot. For more information and to register, please visit

Join us in honoring the women who have bravely served our nation and ensuring their voices are heard. Together, we can create a brighter future for all veterans.

About the South Dade Women Veteran's Alliance

The South Dade Women Veteran's Alliance is dedicated to advocating for the needs and interests of women veterans in the community. Through various programs, events, and outreach efforts, the Alliance seeks to empower women who have served in the military and promote their well-being and success.

About the Miami-Dade Beacon Council

The Miami-Dade Beacon Council is the County's official economic development partnership, focused on driving a more sustainable, inclusive, and competitive economy for Greater Miami. Since 1985, The Beacon Council has attracted more than 160,000 new jobs and $8.4 billion in investments to the region. For more information, visit The Beacon Council's website .