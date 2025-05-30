Kinder Chocolate® Unveils Simply Wonderful -- A New Brand Campaign Celebrating The Power Of Simplicity To Spark Imagination

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "At Kinder Chocolate, we believe that something wonderfully extraordinary can come from something remarkably simple," said Catherine Bertrac, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Ferrero Mainstream Chocolate. "Our Simply Wonderful platform celebrates how two thoughtfully crafted ingredients – smooth milk chocolate and creamy milky filling – create a magical experience that sparks imagination. It's not about complicated recipes or endless options – it's about making space for wonder through simplicity."

To bring this vision to life, the Simply Wonderful campaign leans on its biggest fans: kids. A short film titled Cowboys will debut across television, digital video and social platforms, with a separate partner series called Wonderful Bites joining it on social. Both pieces feature children using their imaginations to explain what makes Kinder Chocolate so special. Through their playful storytelling, the films capture the boundless creativity that makes childhood so remarkable, emphasizing that the most memorable moments often have the simplest ingredients and can inspire the type of everyday magic only kids can create.

From its minimalist ingredient story to its vibrant, playful design system, Simply Wonderful reflects Kinder Chocolate's commitment to a distinctive identity that cuts through clutter and makes space for creativity. Across digital platforms and social media, the campaign brings to life a world where chocolate isn't just a treat - it's the start of something wonderfully unexpected.

Kinder Chocolate is available in single, share, and mini sizes at retailers nationwide. A new snack-size lay down bag will be launching just in time for Halloween.

Michele Ferrero developed Kinder Chocolate, which has become a top-selling KINDERTM product. At the heart of Kinder Chocolate is the commitment to sparking, sharing and celebrating simply wonderful moments of togetherness between parents and kids. It is a delicious, sharable treat that proves less truly is more – with just a perfect milk chocolate coating and a creamy milky filling. It comes in small, individually wrapped bars, making it kid-friendly and perfect for families. Every bite is crafted to spark wonder and be Simply Wonderful, helping parents create quality moments of enjoyment and connection with their children.

Ferrero began its journey in the small town of Alba in Piedmont, Italy, in 1946. Today, it is one of the world's largest sweet-packaged food companies, with over 35 iconic brands sold in more than 170 countries. The Ferrero Group brings joy to people around the world with much-loved treats and snacks including Nutella®, Kinder®, Tic Tac®, and Ferrero Rocher®. More than 38,000 employees are passionate about helping people celebrate life's special moments. The Ferrero Group's family culture, now in its third generation, is based on dedication to quality and excellence, heritage and a commitment to the planet and communities in which we operate.

Ferrero entered the North American market in 1969 and has grown to more than 5,400 employees in 15 plants and warehouses, and eight offices in North America across the United States, Canada and the Caribbean. It has expanded its presence and portfolio with the addition of iconic brands such as Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Keebler®, Famous Amos®, Mother's Cookies®, and other distinctive cookie and chocolate brands. Follow @FerreroNACorp on Twitter and Instagram. .

