Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Deputy Highlights Growth Potential In Azerbaijan -Turkiye-Pakistan Trade

2025-05-30 09:06:07
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

In 2024, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Turkiye amounted to $6.13 billion. This compares to $7.65 billion in 2023, $5.84 billion in 2022, and $4.66 billion in 2021. The trade volume between the two countries is significant, with the goal of increasing it to $15 billion.

