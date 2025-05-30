Principal Arrested After Fifth-Grader Dies From Alleged Beating In Khyber's Sur Kamar
District Police Officer (DPO) Khyber, Rai Mazhar Iqbal, took immediate notice of the incident and confirmed that the main accused was arrested within an hour.
According to reports, the victim, Ittihad, son of Khyalmat Khan, was a student at Bhagyari School. He was allegedly subjected to severe corporal punishment by Principal Waqar Ahmed over a minor issue during the school assembly.
Also Read: President Zardari Signs Bill Banning Child Marriages; Law Now in Effect Across Pakistan
The boy sustained critical injuries and was rushed to the hospital, but despite efforts to save him, he succumbed to his wounds.
DPO Rai Mazhar Iqbal condemned the incident, stating,“Violence against children and women will not be tolerated under any circumstances. A teacher is considered a spiritual parent, but this cruel individual has disgraced his noble profession. We will make an example of this case so that no one dares to commit such cruelty in the name of education again.”
The incident has sparked outrage in the community, with calls for stricter enforcement of laws protecting students from abuse in educational institutions.
