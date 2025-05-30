Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Principal Arrested After Fifth-Grader Dies From Alleged Beating In Khyber's Sur Kamar

Principal Arrested After Fifth-Grader Dies From Alleged Beating In Khyber's Sur Kamar


2025-05-30 07:06:28
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) A fifth-grade student tragically lost his life in the Sur Kamar area of Jamrud tehsil, Khyber district, after allegedly being brutally beaten by the principal of a private school.

District Police Officer (DPO) Khyber, Rai Mazhar Iqbal, took immediate notice of the incident and confirmed that the main accused was arrested within an hour.

According to reports, the victim, Ittihad, son of Khyalmat Khan, was a student at Bhagyari School. He was allegedly subjected to severe corporal punishment by Principal Waqar Ahmed over a minor issue during the school assembly.

Also Read: President Zardari Signs Bill Banning Child Marriages; Law Now in Effect Across Pakistan

The boy sustained critical injuries and was rushed to the hospital, but despite efforts to save him, he succumbed to his wounds.

DPO Rai Mazhar Iqbal condemned the incident, stating,“Violence against children and women will not be tolerated under any circumstances. A teacher is considered a spiritual parent, but this cruel individual has disgraced his noble profession. We will make an example of this case so that no one dares to commit such cruelty in the name of education again.”

The incident has sparked outrage in the community, with calls for stricter enforcement of laws protecting students from abuse in educational institutions.

MENAFN30052025000189011041ID1109615461

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search