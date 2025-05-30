Aquaculture Equipment Market Size, Share & Forecast Period 2025-2033

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

The global aquaculture equipment market is witnessing significant expansion, driven by the increasing demand for seafood and the urgent necessity for sustainable aquaculture methods. As overfishing diminishes wild fish populations, aquaculture has become essential to satisfy the growing demand for seafood, population growth, urbanisation, and shifting dietary inclinations towards high-protein foods. Technological innovations, including automated feeding systems, underwater drones, and real-time water quality monitoring tools, are revolutionising aquaculture operations, improving production and promoting environmental sustainability.

Moreover, the industry is invigorated by heightened expenditures to modernise aquaculture farms and incorporate intelligent technology that enhances operational efficiency and mitigates ecological effects. The Asia-Pacific region is the preeminent force in the worldwide market, as nations such as China, India, and Vietnam significantly invest in aquaculture infrastructure and exports. Nevertheless, obstacles such as elevated capital expenditures and adherence to environmental regulations may inhibit expansion. Nonetheless, technical advancements and favourable policies facilitate the market's continuous growth.

Market Dynamics Increasing worldwide demand for seafood drives market growth

The principal catalyst for the aquaculture equipment market is the surging global demand for seafood. As the global population is projected to exceed 8.1 billion and per capita seafood consumption continues to increase, the aquaculture industry is under pressure to enhance production sustainably. Health-conscious consumers are increasingly inclined towards seafood because of its superior protein quality, omega-3 fatty acids, and reduced saturated fat levels compared to red meats. As wild fish populations decline, aquaculture is addressing the demand, requiring the implementation of effective and scalable technology.

The FAO's 2024 report indicated that worldwide fisheries and aquaculture production reached a record 223.2 million tonnes in 2022, with aquaculture contributing 185.4 million tonnes. This increase is ascribed to the growing dependence on aquaculture to fulfil seafood demand sustainably.

Automated feeders, oxygenators, filtration systems, and disease detection instruments are increasingly vital for sustaining high productivity and quality. Moreover, governments globally are allocating resources to establish aquaculture zones and offering subsidies for equipment enhancements to satisfy domestic and export requirements.

Growth in developing markets creates tremendous opportunities

Emerging economies provide substantial market opportunities, especially in the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Sub-Saharan Africa regions. These nations are seeing swift urbanisation, expanding middle-class demographics, and heightened demand for economical protein sources, rendering aquaculture a pivotal industry for economic advancement. National governments in nations such as India, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Vietnam significantly invest in modernising aquaculture infrastructure to enhance production and export income.

In February 2024, Saudi Arabia's NEOM, in partnership with Tabuk Fisheries Company, announced the creation of Topian Aquaculture. This plan seeks to generate 600,000 tons of fish products annually by 2030, which aligns with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, to diversify its economy and improve food security. The project highlights the nation's dedication to investing in sophisticated aquaculture technology and sustainable methodologies.

Likewise, ASEAN nations are initiating public-private partnerships to establish smart aquaculture hubs with subsidised access to advanced equipment. The provision of microfinancing and technical training programs facilitates smallholders' adoption of modern tools. These advancements reveal significant business opportunities and facilitate extensive modernisation in emerging economies.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific region continues to dominate the global aquaculture equipment market, supported by elevated production levels, increasing domestic consumption, and robust export activity. With approximately 45% of the market, China dominates the area, bolstered by sophisticated infrastructure and governmental endorsement for intelligent aquaculture systems. In 2024, China's aquaculture production exceeded 60 million metric tons, propelled by investments in offshore cage systems and integrated smart farming techniques. India is closely trailing due to advantageous policies and a thriving seafood export sector, which exceeded USD 8.5 billion in FY 2023–24. Vietnam, Indonesia, and Bangladesh are experiencing tremendous expansion, bolstered by extensive outdoor agriculture and a transition to sustainable techniques. The region enjoys advantageous climatic conditions, plentiful water resources, and a robust aquaculture heritage, establishing it as a pivotal component of the global market.

Key Highlights



The global aquaculture equipment market size was valued at USD 21.04 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 22.23 billion in 2025 to USD 37.1 billion by 2033 , exhibiting a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period (2025–2033).

By Component, the market is segmented into water purification equipment, aeration devices, water circulation and aeration equipment, automatic fish feeders, fishing equipment, containment equipment, seine reels, maintenance and repair equipment, water temperature control devices, water quality testing instruments, clear pond equipment, and others. Automatic fish feeders have become indispensable in modern aquaculture operations, crucial in optimising fish growth while reducing feed waste and labour costs.

By Application, the market is segmented into outdoor aquaculture and indoor aquaculture. Outdoor aquaculture remains the dominant application segment due to its scalability and cost-efficiency.

By End Use, the market is segmented into aquatic animals and aquatic plants. The cultivation of aquatic animals, such as fish, crustaceans, and molluscs, accounts for the largest share of the market.

By distribution channel, the market is segmented into direct and indirect. Direct distribution channels dominate the global aquaculture equipment market, enabling manufacturers to engage with farmers and aquaculture enterprises directly. Based on region, the global market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific dominates the global market.

Competitive Players

The key players in the global market are Marel hf, AKVA Group, Pentair plc, Veolia Environnement S.A., Mitsubishi Corporation, GEA Group AG, Newterra Ltd., BAADER, Morenot Aquaculture AS, CPI Equipment Inc., Sagar Aquaculture Pvt Ltd, Aquaculture Systems Technologies, LLC, Aquaculture Equipment Ltd, SKAGINN 3X, Haosail, and others.

Recent Developments



In April 2025, Cflow AS participated in Nor-Shipping, the premier maritime gathering, unveiling cutting-edge solutions for global collaboration and business expansion in the ocean industries company's innovations focus on enhancing sustainability and efficiency in aquaculture operations In August 2024, SKAGINN 3X secured a landmark deal with BlueWild, Norway, to equip an innovative trawler with a state-of-the-art fish processing factory collaboration aims to elevate sustainability and efficiency standards in the aquaculture industry.

By ComponentWater Purification EquipmentAeration DevicesWater Circulation and Aeration EquipmentAutomatic Fish FeedersFishing EquipmentContainment EquipmentSeine ReelsMaintenance and Repair EquipmentWater Temperature Control DevicesWater Quality Testing InstrumentsClear Pond EquipmentOthersBy ApplicationOutdoor AquacultureIndoor AquacultureBy End UseAquatic AnimalsAquatic PlantsBy Distribution ChannelDirectIndirectBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLatin AmericaThe Middle East and Africa Want to see full report onFull Report