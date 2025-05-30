Kazakhstan, Turkic States Pledge Deeper Economic Cooperation
Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov and Secretary-General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Kubanychbek Omuraliyev, held a high-level meeting in Astana to review the implementation of strategic agreements and explore avenues to further expand cooperation among member states, Azernews reports, citing Kazakhstan's government press service.
The meeting focused on strengthening trade and economic ties, with particular emphasis on diversifying and increasing the volume of mutual supply chains.
“In 2023, Kazakhstan's trade turnover with OTS member states reached $11.4 billion,” the statement said.“However, it was noted that the current figures do not reflect the full potential of cooperation. In this regard, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has proposed the development of a dedicated document aimed at boosting trade relations.”
The two leaders also discussed humanitarian initiatives designed to foster closer cultural and social ties among the Turkic nations.
At the conclusion of the meeting, both Prime Minister Bektenov and Secretary-General Omuraliyev reaffirmed their commitment to deepening effective and mutually beneficial cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Organization of Turkic States.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- Doubleup : A New Generation Of Gamblefi
- XDC Network Concludes Integration With Utila Enabling Institutional Access To Custody Assets
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Visby Management Presents Superior Offer To LCL Resources And Encourages Shareholders To Vote Against Tiger Gold Proposal
CommentsNo comment