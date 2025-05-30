Anshula Kapoor Says 'Acting Toh Mere Khoon Mai Hai' Before Starting Her 'The Traitors' Journey
During the trailer launch event of the show on Friday, the host asked Anshula, "Would you be able to betray someone to get ahead in the game?"
To which she replied, "You called me innocent and calm, I may look innocent and calm, I may look cute even, but acting toh mere khoon mai hai na (acting is in our blood). I am killing with confidence, and a little bit of smile on my face, I think that's my forte."
The Indian adaptation of the internationally acclaimed thrilling reality series will feature Anshula, along with Apoorva, Ashish Vidyarthi, Elnaaz Nourouzi, Harsh Gujral, Jannat Zubair, Janvi Gaur, Jasmine Bhasin, Karan Kundrra, Lakshmi Manchu, Maheep Kapoor, Mukesh Chabbra, Nikita Luther, Purav Jha, Raftaar, Raj Kundra, Sahil Salathia, Sudhanshu Pandey, Sufi Motiwala, and Uorfi Javed.
These 20 participants will compete for the title at the Royal Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan. During the course of the show, the 'innocents,' will be tasked with finding and eliminating the 'traitors' from among them.
Speaking about the show during the trailer launch, host KJo shared,“Characterized by lies, deceit, betrayal, and a whole lot of drama, 'The Traitors' is a show to watch out for! You will see me enjoy myself to the hilt, as I not only orchestrate the gameplay but also get a front-row seat to all the chaos, conflicts, and conspiracies that transpire between the 20 players. The drama gets way too real, and the stakes even more so. While the players enter the palace ready to outsmart, outplay, and outlast everyone else, all their strategies go out the window the moment I choose the traitors from amongst them."
Premiering on June 12, a new episode of "The Traitors" will air every Thursday at 8 pm.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment