Look: Trump Pays Tribute To Sheikh Zayed, Visits 3 Historic Abu Dhabi Landmarks

US President Donald Trump's visit to the UAE on May 15 and 16 highlighted the strengthening of UAE-US relations and showcased the Emirates' cultural, religious, and diplomatic landmarks.

Here, we trace back the strategic stops he made at two significant landmarks across Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque: Historic visit

In an unprecedented moment for his presidency, Donald Trump toured the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, marking a significant diplomatic gesture during his UAE state visit . The mosque, a stunning architectural masterpiece and symbol of Islamic heritage, was exclusively closed for the presidential delegation - a first in its history.

Accompanied by Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Trump paid solemn tribute at the mausoleum of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the UAE's revered founding father.

During the tour, the US President explored the mosque's magnificent halls and courtyards, receiving insights into its role fostering intercultural dialogue and understanding among diverse faiths.

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque stands as more than a place of worship; it embodies the UAE's commitment to tolerance, peace, and cultural coexistence.

With its breathtaking white domes, intricate designs, and engineering elements showcasing traditional Arab and Islamic culture, the mosque represents the nation's dedication to preserving Islamic heritage while embracing modernisation.

Qasr Al Watan: Presidential welcome

President Donald Trump was welcomed at Qasr Al Watan, Abu Dhabi's majestic“Palace of the Nation,” during his historic state visit to the UAE. The opulent presidential palace, a symbol of the UAE's rich heritage and visionary leadership, hosted an elaborate ceremony featuring a 21-gun salute, ceremonial honour guards on horseback, and traditional Emirati folk performances.

Children waving American and Emirati flags lined the ceremonial route as Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan personally escorted the American president.

“Guided by the stars” exhibition

Trump toured the“Guided by the stars” exhibition, highlighting the UAE's space exploration journey and the vision of the nation's founding father, Sheikh Zayed.

Beyond its role as a working presidential palace, Qasr Al Watan stands as a cultural landmark inviting the world to share in the UAE's journey, reflecting the nation's commitment to governance, knowledge, and craftsmanship while offering visitors a glimpse into the region's rich heritage and bright future.

Abrahamic Family House: Interfaith diplomacy

President Donald Trump concluded his historic UAE tour with a symbolic visit to the Abrahamic Family House in Abu Dhabi, a groundbreaking interfaith complex that embodies the spirit of religious tolerance and coexistence.

The landmark, which houses the Eminence Ahmed El-Tayeb Mosque, St. Francis Church, and Moses Ben Maimon Synagogue under one campus, represents a physical manifestation of the Abraham Accords peace agreements that Trump's administration brokered in 2020.

During his visit, the president explored the three houses of worship and the Forum, a shared space designed for dialogue, learning, and connection between diverse faith communities. The Abrahamic Family House serves as both a place for worship and a center for education, offering programs developed with scholars and interfaith leaders from around the world.

As a powerful symbol of the UAE's commitment to religious freedom and mutual understanding, the complex welcomes visitors to connect, explore, and reflect on humanity's common values while celebrating the unique traditions of Judaism, Christianity, and Islam.