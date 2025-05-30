Tamannaah Bhatia Blames Instagram Algorithm For Liking Pages On Its Own

Bollywood actor Tamannaah Bhatia took to Instagram to explain how the social media platform apparently "likes" pages "on its own".

"Can Instagram pls figure out how it likes pages on its own, cause random people are making it news and I have work to do," the actor said while posting a story with a selfie of herself.

Reportedly, Tamannaah liked an Instagram reel that features Deepika Padukone and which highlighted issues such as the gender pay gap, unprofessional work environments, and misogyny.

The Odela 2 actor's post comes amid the ongoing controversy surrounding actor Deepika Padukone and filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga over the movie Spirit, from which Padukone had backed off and sparked a controversy.

Previously, Indian cricketing great Virat Kohli found himself at the centre of online chatter after several users noticed that his verified Instagram account had liked a post from a fan page dedicated to actor Avneet Kaur.

The star cricketer later took to the social media platform to clear the air. Kohli, without naming anyone, said the "like" seemed to be a mistake caused by the "app's algorithm".

"...There was absolutely no intent behind it (the interaction). I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made. Thank you for your understanding," read his Instagram story.