Vietnam Glass Fiber Import Research Report 2025-2034: Key Suppliers And Market Insights
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|80
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$220 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$518.75 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.0%
|Regions Covered
|Vietnam
Key Topics Covered:
1 Overview of Vietnam
1.1 Geography of Vietnam
1.2 Economic Condition of Vietnam
1.3 Demographics of Vietnam
1.4 Domestic Market of Vietnam
1.5 Recommendations for Foreign Enterprises Entering the Vietnam Glass Fiber Imports Market
2 Analysis of Glass Fiber Imports in Vietnam (2021-2024)
2.1 Import Scale of Glass Fiber in Vietnam
2.2 Major Sources of Glass Fiber Imports in Vietnam
3 Analysis of Major Sources of Glass Fiber Imports in Vietnam (2021-2024)
3.1 China
3.2 South Korea
3.3 Japan
3.4 Hong Kong
3.5 Taiwan (China)
3.6 Malaysia
4 Analysis of Major Suppliers in the Import Market of Glass Fiber in Vietnam (2021-2024)
4.1 YINGKOU XILIN TRADING CO LTD
4.2 HONG KONG COMEFLY TRADING CO LTD
4.3 JUSHI KOREA CO LTD
5 Analysis of Major Importers in the Import Market of Glass Fiber in Vietnam (2021-2024)
5.1 RITAR POWER (VIETNAM) COMPANY LIMITID
5.2 RI JIE POWER TECHNOLOGY CO LTD
5.3 TIANYE OUTDOOR (VIETNAM) CO LTD
6. Monthly Analysis of Glass Fiber Imports in Vietnam from 2021 to 2024
6.1 Analysis of Monthly Import Value and Volume
6.2 Forecast of Monthly Average Import Prices
7. Key Factors Affecting Glass Fiber Imports in Vietnam
7.1 Policy
7.1.1 Current Import Policies
7.1.2 Trend Predictions for Import Policies
7.2 Economic
7.2.1 Market Prices
7.2.2 Growth Trends of Glass Fiber Production Capacity in Vietnam
7.3 Technology
8. Forecast for the Import of Glass Fiber in Vietnam, 2025-2034
Vietnamese Glass Fiber Import Research Market
