Shura Delegation Visits People's National Assembly Of Algeria

Algiers: A delegation from the Shura Council met with President of the People's National Assembly of Algeria H E Ibrahim Boughali, where they reviewed the strong fraternal relations between Qatar and Algeria.

They also discussed ways to support cooperation and coordination between the two councils and exchanged expertise in legislative and regulatory matters.

The Shura Council delegation, headed by member of the Council H E Yousef bin Ali Al Khater, who is also Chairman of the Internal and External Affairs Committee, visited the People's National Assembly of Algeria as part of efforts to strengthen parliamentary relations between the two brotherly countries.

During the visit, the delegation was briefed on the Algerian parliamentary experience, the internal structure of the Assembly, and the mechanisms by which it carries out its roles, reflecting both sides' commitment to sharing institutional experiences and expanding parliamentary knowledge.

The Shura Council delegation also met H E Mohamed Khouane, who serves as Chairman of the Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and National Community Abroad Committee in the People's National Assembly. The two sides discussed a number of issues of mutual interest .