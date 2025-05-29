Geely Riddara Launches RD6 EM-P Series, New PHEV Models Set For Global Expansion

MENAFN - GetNews) Geely Riddara, the new energy pickup brand under Geely Auto Group, officially launched its plug-in hybrid pickup series - the RD6 EM-P and RD6 Econ EM-P - in the Chinese market. The models, boasting“superior power, multi-dimensional safety, exceptional drivability, outstanding cost efficiency and hyper-advanced intelligence”, have swiftly captured market attention. Simultaneously, the brand announced a global launch plan for the series, accelerating its strategy to lead the globalization of new energy pickups.







The RD6 EM-P series is built on Geely Riddara's M.A.P (Multiplex Attached Platform) - China's first pickup-exclusive platform compatible with pure electric (BEV), hybrid (PHEV), and range-extended (REEV) powertrains. With modular design and high scalability, M.A.P serves as the technological backbone for diversified energy solutions. Powering the series is Geely EM-P Hybrid System, a benchmark in hybrid technology validated across Lynk & Co and Geely Galaxy models. The integration of M.A.P and EM-P exemplifies cutting-edge synergy, delivering breakthroughs in three core dimensions:

Next-gen Power

Equipped with the Geely EM-P Hybrid System, the RD6 EM-P and RD6 Econ EM-P deliver a maximum power output of 260 kW and peak torque of 914 N·m. Even in complex conditions, they achieve 100% gradeability when unloaded and 65% when carrying a 0.5-ton load. In comparison, ICE pickups only achieve 65% when fully loaded. They also offer a comprehensive range exceeding 1,000 km, effortlessly conquering terrains like the Middle East's deserts and South America's high-altitude roads.

Next-gen Efficiency

AI-powered energy management reduces fuel consumption by 21% vs. ICE pickups

97%-efficient e-drive system + 1.5T hybrid engine with 44.26% thermal efficiency (industry-leading)

20% higher energy conversion efficiency than peers

Next-gen Safety

Global-first hybrid safety redundancy patent: Each power source can operate independently, ensuring a continuous performance

Validated through 40 million km of extreme-condition testing (-40°C to 5,000m altitude)

Geely Riddara's pure-electric pickups have entered over 60 markets worldwide, with H1 2025 focusing on Latin America and the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Uruguay, and Panama. The RD6 EM-P series marks a significant milestone in Geely Riddara's“BEV + PHEV” dual-technology roadmap, aiming to meet diverse needs of users across global markets. Its PHEV technology is particularly impactful in regions with underdeveloped charging infrastructure, where it effectively mitigates range anxiety.“Function like a pickup, drive like an SUV”, in H2 2025, Geely Riddara will expand its global footprint through strategic distributor partnerships.

Leveraging the Geely EM-P Hybrid System and intelligent platforms - OmniPower Stack (energy ecosystem) and AeroNex Platform (drone integration in low altitude area) - Geely Riddara is reshaping the new energy pickup ecosystem through its“tech-driven, scenario-defined” strategy. The RD6 EM-P series not only represents the pinnacle of hybrid technology but also pioneers drone-assisted operations and multi-scenario energy management capabilities. Moving forward, Geely Riddara will continue to innovate, delivering efficient, sustainable and intelligent mobility solutions.