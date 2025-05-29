New Research Shows Brands Achieving 145% Revenue Growth Through Youtube And Demand Gen

AUSTIN, Texas, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fospha, a full-funnel marketing measurement platform, has launched its latest research Playbook spotlighting YouTube and Demand Gen as key drivers of scalable, profitable growth in 2025. With brands under pressure to deliver both efficiency and long-term performance, Fospha's new insights reveal that full-funnel investment in Google's upper and mid-funnel solutions is not just a brand-building exercise-it's a growth strategy.

The Playbook also spotlights insights from WPromote , a leading marketing leadership agency with deep expertise in Google's ecosystem.

Key findings include:



+32% YoY revenue growth for brands scaling YouTube and/or Demand Gen.

+145% YoY revenue growth for brands increasing spend by >400%.

18% higher new customer conversion rate for Demand Gen versus the paid media average.

65% headroom remaining for profitable growth in Demand Gen and YouTube.

Unified ROAS uplift of 45% for Demand Gen and YouTube when including their impact on Amazon sales.

38% YoY increase in YouTube ROAS and 19% drop in CPA . 15.9x undervaluation of YouTube and 12.8x for Demand Gen using Last Click attribution.

Despite these results, many brands still underinvest in these channels due to poor visibility into their impact. Fospha reveals that traditional attribution methods significantly undervalue top and mid-funnel activity, limiting scale and slowing long-term growth.

One case study highlights River Island , which saw YouTube revenue increase by 950% and achieved $1.8 million in incremental revenue after scaling investment using Fospha insights.

"Fospha has become a crucial part of how we guide strategy and make investment decisions-especially in upper-funnel channels like YouTube," said Elvis Mugera, Paid Media Lead at River Island .

"With full-funnel measurement, we're finally able to quantify what brand leaders have long suspected: YouTube and Demand Gen aren't just nice-to-haves, they're essential engines of profitable scale," said Sam Carter, CEO at Fospha. "Marketers now have the evidence they need to make bold, confident investment decisions-and to shift from gut feel to growth certainty."

About Fospha

Fospha is a full-funnel marketing measurement platform, empowering leading retail brands to spend smarter and grow faster. For over 10 years, Fospha has pioneered privacy-safe measurement, restoring visibility lost due to data privacy changes and providing brands with the granularity of attribution and the predictive power of MMM in a single algorithm.

