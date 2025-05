Cappadonna Of Wutang Premiers Docuseries 'Cappadonna's That's My Word!' Ep 1 & Ep 2

Cappadonna's That's My Word! demonstrates "WuTang is for the people"

Wutang is for the people

Cappadonna's documentary film series That's My Word! is being screened at UMD the day before WuTang performs in Baltimore City

- Myron GoldenBALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Cappadonna's "That's My Word! Incarceration: How to Stay Alive & Free" is a documentary film that explores the challenges and realities of incarceration, focusing on how individuals can survive and ultimately achieve freedom from the system.The film is part of a larger series produced by hip hop artist Cappadonna and Reginald Baskerville. It was screened at events like a symposium on criminal justice at Coppin University and a panel discussion with policymakers and formerly incarcerated individuals. The film aims to raise awareness and spark dialogue about the issues faced by those involved in the criminal justice system.The second installment of Cappadonna's That's My Word! Addiction: When We Get High will be shown for the first time during this event. The episode explores the challenges and realities of addiction.

