Cappadonna Of Wutang Premiers Docuseries 'Cappadonna's That's My Word!' Ep 1 & Ep 2
Cappadonna's That's My Word! demonstrates "WuTang is for the people"
Wutang is for the people
Cappadonna's documentary film series That's My Word! is being screened at UMD the day before WuTang performs in Baltimore CityWealth is the ability and willingness to create value for other people” - Myron GoldenBALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Cappadonna's "That's My Word! Incarceration: How to Stay Alive & Free" is a documentary film that explores the challenges and realities of incarceration, focusing on how individuals can survive and ultimately achieve freedom from the system.
The film is part of a larger series produced by hip hop artist Cappadonna and Reginald Baskerville. It was screened at events like a symposium on criminal justice at Coppin University and a panel discussion with policymakers and formerly incarcerated individuals. The film aims to raise awareness and spark dialogue about the issues faced by those involved in the criminal justice system.
The second installment of Cappadonna's That's My Word! Addiction: When We Get High will be shown for the first time during this event. The episode explores the challenges and realities of addiction.
reginald baskerville
Baskerville Enterprise
+1 443-253-3481
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Other
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- Primexbt Introduces VIP Tiers With Up To 50% Trading Fee Discounts For Active Traders
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- BTCC Exchange Announces Proof Of Reserves In April 2025, Demonstrating Powerful 161% Asset Backing
CommentsNo comment