Cappadonna Of Wutang Premiers Docuseries 'Cappadonna's That's My Word!' Ep 1 & Ep 2

Cappadonna's That's My Word!

WuTang is for the people

Cappadonna's documentary film series That's My Word! is being screened at the Plaza Theater 2 days before WuTang performs in Atlanta

- Myron GoldenATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Cappadonna's "That's My Word! Incarceration: How to Stay Alive & Free" is a documentary film that explores the challenges and realities of incarceration, focusing on how individuals can survive and ultimately achieve freedom from the system.The film is part of a larger series produced by hip hop artist Cappadonna and Reginald Baskerville. It was screened at events like a symposium on criminal justice at Coppin University and a panel discussion with policymakers and formerly incarcerated individuals.The film aims to raise awareness and spark dialogue about the issues faced by those involved in the criminal justicesystem.The second installment of Cappadonna's That's My Word! Addiction: When We Get High will also be screened during this event.The second episode explores the challenges and realities of addiction.

