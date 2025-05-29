Care Career, Inc. Acquires Four Leading Healthcare Staffing Firms In Strategic Growth Move

LAS VEGAS, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Care Career, Inc. ( ) today announced it has completed the acquisition of four prominent healthcare staffing firms: Alliant Personnel Resources (August 2024), Amare Medical Network (March 2025), MedUS Healthcare (March 2025), and Next Move Healthcare (April 2025). The announcement marks a significant expansion of Care Career's national footprint and service capabilities.

The companies were acquired through a series of stock purchase transactions, and each entity will continue to operate independently under its existing brand and leadership, ensuring continuity for clients and clinicians.

These acquisitions, along with Care Career's existing operations, position the company at nearly $100 million in annual revenue. The company is actively pursuing additional acquisitions of similar scale as it aims to further reinforce its standing as one of the fastest-growing healthcare staffing platforms in the nation.

"This acquisition aligns with our mission to empower healthcare staffing firms with centralized strength while preserving their unique voices," said Siva Konatham, President of Care Career, Inc. "By bringing together these respected organizations, we're enhancing our ability to serve healthcare providers and professionals nationwide."

Alliant Personnel Resources, which specializes in placing healthcare providers in acute care and correctional settings nationwide, was the first acquisition of Care Career, and expanded on the company's existing operations in staffing correctional facilities in California.

Amare Medical Network, headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, focuses on enhancing careers for healthcare professionals with flexible job opportunities in contract and per diem roles within acute and post-acute care settings. "The Amare team is excited to be part of a larger organization that shares our passion for providing solutions for healthcare facilities while supporting healthcare professionals with their career goals," said Arthur Hoopes, CEO of Amare Medical Network. "There is strength in numbers and this partnership will enhance our ability to deliver a better experience for clinicians and clients."

MedUS Healthcare, a Joint Commission-certified travel nurse staffing firm based in Cincinnati, OH, offers nationwide staffing services to acute care healthcare systems. "This partnership enhances our ability to deliver high-quality staffing solutions to our clients and provides resources for our team to advance our mission," said Mike Riley, CEO of MedUS Healthcare.

Next Move Healthcare, based in Kansas City, MO, offers both contract and permanent placement services to healthcare organizations across the country in a variety of clinical and non-clinical roles. "We were inspired by Siva's bold vision for Care Career, and we're thrilled to join so many other exceptional industry leaders on this journey," said John Nolan, CEO of Next Move Healthcare. "This partnership allows Next Move to both expand the services we offer to our customers, as well as create efficiencies that will ensure we can offer the most competitive compensation packages to our clinicians."

The integration of these companies under the Care Career umbrella is expected to create synergies that will benefit healthcare providers, facilities, and staffing industry professionals alike.

About Care Career, Inc.

Care Career, Inc. is a national healthcare staffing firm dedicated to delivering innovative and cost-effective operational solutions to healthcare staffing firms. With a focus on personalized service and industry expertise, Care Career supports healthcare facilities in meeting their staffing needs efficiently and effectively.

SOURCE Care Career

