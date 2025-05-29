Real Asset Acquisition Corp. Announces The Separate Trading Of Its Class A Ordinary Shares And Warrants, Commencing On Or About June 2, 2025
A registration statement relating to the securities was declared effective on April 28, 2025 in accordance with Section 8(a) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.
Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that constitute“forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the Company's search for an initial business combination. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement for the initial public offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, . The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.
About Real Asset Acquisition Corp.
Real Asset Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue an initial business combination in any industry, sector or geographic region, it intends to target opportunities and companies that are in the quantum computing, metals/mining, rare earth and infrastructure sectors.
Contact
Peter Ort
Principal Executive Officer and Co-Chairman
Real Asset Acquisition Corp.
