Yesway And Allsup's 2025 Summer Sips Campaign Is Packed With Hot Deals And Cool Rewards

"The campaign is designed to " own the Channel of Thirst ," and features unbeatable offers, exciting product launches, and fuel savings that put money back in loyal customers' pockets," said Tom Trkla, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Yesway. "We're delivering the best deals of the year to help our customers fuel up, cool down, and save more all summer long."

Featured Promotions Include:

New Product Launch:

The NEW Buffalo Chicken Burrito . Customers can save $1 when they purchase it with any Honcho beverage.

Rockstar Energy Deal:

Buy 2, Get 1 Free on 16oz Rockstar Energy drinks, plus 15¢ off per gallon in fuel rewards.

Operation Homefront Partnership:

For every BODYARMOR beverage or Yesway/Allsup's private-label salty snack purchased, 15¢ will be donated to Operation Homefront , supporting military families nationwide.

Snack Specials include:



Hostess products - 2 for $5 on all Hostess goodies*

Oreo Cookies & Cakesters (King Size) – Buy 1, Get 1 for $1* Welch's Fruit Snacks – 2 for $4**

"Stack & Save" Fuel Rewards

Customers can also unlock major savings at the pump:



Buy 2 16oz Rockstar and get 1 Free + 15¢ per gallon

Buy 2 Mountain Dew 1-Liters and save 20¢ per gallon

Buy 3 Red Bull 8.4oz for $6 and save 10¢ per gallon

Buy 2 Dr. Pepper and save 5 ¢ per gallon

Buy $25 in select gift cards and get 10¢ off per gallon + 500 Bonus Smiles Dozens of other beverage combos earn stackable fuel discounts

(Limit 30 gallons on fuel redemption and one vehicle per transaction)

More Ways to Save

From breakfast burritos and Tallsups to Yesway-branded snacks, the "Summer Sips" program includes exclusive combo deals, member pricing, and sweepstakes entries. Customers can also earn and redeem Smiles loyalty points in-store or through the Yesway and Allsup's Rewards apps . For the complete list of promotions and participating locations, visit or download the Yesway or Allsup's app.

To find the nearest Yesway or Allsup's store, please visit Yesway Locations or Allsup's Locations .

*Available through June 30, 2025

**Available through May 31, 2025

Editor's Note: To arrange interviews, contact Erin Vadala, Warner Communications, at 617.669.1560 or [email protected] . High-resolution images and graphics are available upon request.

About Yesway - Yesway is one of the fastest-growing convenience store operators in the United States. Established in 2015 and headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, Yesway operates 444 stores across Texas, New Mexico, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Wyoming, Oklahoma, and Nebraska. Operating primarily under two successful brands, Yesway and Allsup's, the company is known for its leading food service offerings, including Allsup's famous deep-fried burrito. Yesway stores offer high-quality grocery items and private-label products, serving as the convenience retail destination in many rural and suburban markets. With a strong track record of growth through acquisitions and new store construction, Yesway is well-positioned for further expansion and has received numerous industry awards for its growth initiatives, management team, loyalty program, and employee contributions. Visit Yesway for more information.

SOURCE Yesway

