GLOW By Kirtilals Launches Lil' Dazzle
|
Lil' Dazzle from Glow by Kirtilals
Designed with the utmost care and consideration for young wearers, the Lil' Dazzle collection features lightweight jewellery specially crafted to ensure both safety and comfort for kids. The range includes charming designs in gold and diamond, ideal for birthdays, gifting or memorable milestones such as the child's first day of school.
Prices for the Lil' Dazzle collection start at just Rs. 20,000 , making it an accessible luxury for discerning parents looking to gift their little ones something truly special. All jewelleries are meticulously crafted in Glow by Kirtilals' state-of-the-art in-house manufacturing facility, ensuring the highest standards of quality and craftsmanship.
With Lil' Dazzle, Glow by Kirtilals combines elegance, and child-friendly innovation to create jewellery that's not only beautiful but also designed with kids' comfort in mind.
Glow by Kirtilals showrooms at Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Thrissur and Tirupur also available in online
Visit today to explore the collection and find the perfect sparkle for your little star.
