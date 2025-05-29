Appointment Of William E. Grayson As Commissioner General For The USA Pavilion At Expo 2025 Osaka

The Department of State is pleased to announce the White House’s approval of Ambassador William E. Grayson as Commissioner General for the USA Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka. Ambassador Grayson’s selection continues a long tradition of civic-minded leaders representing the President in advancing America’s foreign policy interests at these global mega-events.

Ambassador Grayson brings a wealth of experience to this assignment. He is currently on a leave of absence from RBC Wealth Management, where he serves as Managing Director and Founder of The Grayson Group. Prior to RBC, as Alliance Bernstein’s National Director for Family Offices, Ambassador Grayson pioneered the firm’s family office practice, advising families across the United States. He held similar senior roles at J.P. Morgan and BancAmerica Securities.

Ambassador Grayson also practiced law for ten years as a law firm litigator and corporate and government general counsel. He served in the administrations of five U.S. presidents, in the Department of the Army, the President’s Commission on White House Fellowships, and Chairman of the Presidio Trust. In addition, he served on numerous investment committees and boards of trustees, including University of Hawaii Foundation, National Park Foundation, Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars, and UC Berkeley’s Institute for Governmental Studies.

World Expos, also known in the United States as World’s Fairs, represent unique opportunities to showcase American innovation, business, and global leadership. Expo 2025 Osaka opened on April 13, 2025, and is expected to receive 28 million visitors over its six-month duration. The USA Pavilion, which has already welcomed more than 400,000 visitors, contains a series of immersive exhibits focused on U.S. exchange opportunities and travel as well as U.S. leadership in innovation and space exploration. It is open daily from 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. through the end of Expo on October 13, 2025.

