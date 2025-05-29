ESTA Research Reveals Strong Future Growth Potential For Esports Industry As Teen Engagement Outpaces Adults

Esports Trade Association

Study finds 67% of Americans played video games in past year, with esports familiarity reaching 74% among teens

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Esports Trade Association (ESTA ) today announced findings from its new research report on the esports landscape. The research, conducted by the Angus Reid Group on behalf of ESTA, reveals widespread gaming engagement, strong esports awareness across demographics, and optimistic growth projections driven primarily by younger Americans.Key Findings:Mainstream Gaming Participation: Two-thirds of Americans (67%) played video games in the past year, while 44% watched esports content.Growing Esports Awareness: More than half of Americans (54%) are familiar with the term "esports," with familiarity rising to 74% among teens. This familiarity extends well beyond active participants, with even non-players and non-watchers showing significant awareness of the industry.Confident Industry Outlook: Four in five Americans (81%) believe esports is a legitimate and lasting industry. Looking ahead, 42% of Americans expect esports to become more popular in the future, with this figure rising to 47% among those engaged in esports.Interconnected Ecosystem: The research reveals strong crossover between playing and watching, with 93% of past-year watchers also playing games and 61% of past-year players also watching esports content, creating a highly engaged, dual-participation audience."These findings demonstrate that esports has achieved mainstream cultural penetration across all demographics," said Megan Van Petten, founder of ESTA. "The data shows we're not just looking at a niche market anymore - we're seeing an entertainment medium that rivals traditional sports in its reach and engagement potential.""What's particularly compelling about this research is how it reveals the interconnected nature of playing and watching in the esports ecosystem," said Jason Allsopp, senior vice president and managing director of Research West at Angus Reid Group. "This creates significant opportunities for brands and organizations looking to engage with this audience."Preliminary results from this research were presented at EsportsNext 2025, which took place May 22-23 at the Omni Dallas. A comprehensive webinar detailing the full results will be held June 10, 2025 at 11:00 AM CST. Registration is available at esportsta .MethodologyThese findings are from a survey conducted by the Esports Trade Association (ESTA) and Angus Reid Group from May 2-8, 2025, among a representative sample of 1870 Americans aged 13 and older. Data was balanced by age, gender, region and education to match U.S. Census targets.About the Esports Trade AssociationThe Esports Trade Association (ESTA) is committed to elevating and safeguarding the interests of the esports community. By offering innovative professional development programs, extensive networking opportunities, key industry insights, and indispensable resources, ESTA empowers its members to thrive. With a focus on enhancing business acumen and ensuring the esports industry's continuous growth, ESTA works to expand the ecosystem through increased participation, sponsorship opportunities, and introducing new products and services. The association also spearheads pivotal industry research and organizes events to further these goals. Discover the full scope of ESTA's mission at .About The Angus Reid GroupThe Angus Reid Group is one of North America's most well-known and trusted online public opinion communities consisting of engaged residents across the U.S. and Canada who answer surveys on topical issues that matter to all. Learn more at .

Megan VanPetten

Esports Trade Association

+1 708-680-7133

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.