Fundamentalist Yunus Regime In Bangladesh Cancels Progressive Diplomat's Kolkata Posting
Shabab-bin Ahmed, who was posted as Minister in the Embassy of Dhaka at The Hague, was cleared by Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Administrative Division (Establishment) via an order dated November 21, 2024 to join as Deputy High Commissioner at the Kolkata mission.
He was supposed to take over his new assignment in June this year. However, the order was cancelled on May 22, reportedly after his statement on banning animal sacrifices on Eid inside the High Commission premises, a practice that has been followed for the last four decades.
Apparently, Shabab's principled and courageous stand was not liked by the interim government in Bangladesh led by Muhammad Yunus, a host of his advisors and Jamaat-trained student leaders who have radical-Islamic views and remain anti-India in their approach.
Ahmed, who had argued that diplomats "need to respect the customs of the host country", has now been recalled to Dhaka.
Analysts, however, praised Shabab-bin Ahmed for his exemplary diplomatic skills in conveying the message with courage at a juncture when the Yunus regime remains dysfunctional.
"Knowing fully well that the fundamentalist hardliner regime in Bangladesh is not going to take kindly to any adherence to progressive and civilised behaviour, Shabab, a professional diplomat, tried to uphold principles of international diplomatic norms wherein the diplomatic mission is expected to be sensitive to local norms and practices and avoid any unwarranted or wilful violation," reckoned a former diplomat.
Unfortunately, the undemocratic, anarchic set up in Dhaka will not tolerate any show of civilised and progressive behaviour. People like Shabab instead of being lauded for their cultural sensibilities, are harassed and persecuted," he added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- Primexbt Introduces VIP Tiers With Up To 50% Trading Fee Discounts For Active Traders
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- BTCC Exchange Announces Proof Of Reserves In April 2025, Demonstrating Powerful 161% Asset Backing
CommentsNo comment