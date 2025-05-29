Made-In-Shanghai Takes China-Chic Brands And Shanghai's Fashion Ecosystem To Osaka
While the most popular area for consumers was "Shanghai Lab", a presentation of Shanghai's fashion and beauty industry blocks was attractive to businesses. Yuyuan Road brought 23 brands from its creative community to Osaka with the narrative of "City-Block Renewal". It garnered interest from Japanese fashion brands and professionals, who expressed interests in visiting this community. Oriental Beauty Valley presented its 9-brand matrix, demonstrating its beauty industry chain, public services and innovation power. The organizers - Oriental Beauty Valley and Shanghai Comprehensive Industrial Development Zone visited the Japan Office of Shanghai Foreign Investment Promotion Center and famous Japanese enterprises such as Exedy, to deepen cooperation.
At Hankyu Department Store, Chinese designers presented "WINDow of EAST" pop-up stores, attracting officials from Osaka Convention and Tourism Bureau and luxury buyer store owners, along with celebrities, designers, KOLs and consumers.
Adding to the brick-and-mortar stores is the e-commerce solution from Confis. This Japanese company provides local packing, product design, warehousing and channel marketing solutions to the brands participating in this event.
Indeed, "Made-in-Shanghai" champions a two-way service for companies looking to expand overseas and investing in Shanghai, be it creative consultation, assistance in overseas promotion, or cross-border marketing. Curated by Shanghai Design Week, one of the organizers of the event, more than 20 brand managers came to Osaka to explore business opportunities and gain consumer feedback.
"Made-in-Shanghai" is continuing to send shockwaves across the globe, reaching 400 million people. The coverage from The Paper, another organizer of the event, received 3.76 million clicks. 795 media outlets, including AP News, NBC News, Asahi Shimbun and more have covered the event.
