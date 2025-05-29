ICONIC NEW YORK BRANDS UNITE FOR YEAR TWO OF MEMORIAL SLOAN KETTERING CANCER CENTER's NYC FOR MSK CAMPAIGN

NYC for MSK Participating Locations

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) announces the return of NYC for MSK to celebrate MSK's 141st anniversary. For one day, New York City's most notable brands in fashion, food, toys, and sports will come together to support MSK's mission of ending cancer for life.

On May 30, select businesses will make a donation to MSK, contribute a portion of their day-of sales, and/or offer a donation option to shoppers at checkout. The fundraiser aims to harness the collective power of the city to drive breakthroughs in cancer research and patient care at MSK.

This year, NYC for MSK will feature the return of brands such as Breads Bakery, FAO Schwarz, Joe's Pizza, Kendra Scott, and Maman. New additions include:

The Carlyle Hotel

Ess-a-Bagel

Generation Love

Harlem Globetrotters

Ivar by Ritika Ravi

J

Lacoste

Marina B

Matto Espresso

N London

NAYA

New York or Nowhere

Ralph Lauren

Roller Rabbit

Schaller & Weber

Serendipity 3

StickerBeans

Sweetgreen

Tanya Taylor

Two Boots Pizza

Unsubscribed

Zadig & Voltaire

The New York Yankees will also return to support NYC for MSK with a special donation to MSK's Ralph Lauren Center , which serves the Harlem community and surrounding neighborhoods by addressing the whole patient and providing high-quality care in a warm environment.

On May 30, FAO Schwarz will kick off the festivities by welcoming a group of MSK Kids pediatric patients and their families to a celebration designed to inspire joy and hope in attendees while launching a day of citywide camaraderie.

The Madison Avenue Business Improvement District will also join in celebrating MSK by hosting a special Shop With Your Dog Day, which will benefit MSK's Caring Canines Program. Participating stores, including Generation Love, Ivar by Ritika Ravi, J.Crew, Marina B, N.PEAL London, Tanya Taylor, and Zadig & Voltaire will donate a percentage of sales to MSK and host special events and programming for shoppers and dogs.

“MSK has proudly called New York City home for 141 years, and our legacy of pioneering cancer research and care has always been bolstered by the unwavering support of this community,” said Selwyn M. Vickers, MD, President and CEO of MSK.“Today, and every day, we remain deeply grateful for our donors' generosity as we continue to drive innovation, deliver exceptional care, educate the next generation of clinicians and scientists, and advance our mission of ending cancer for life.”

MSK was founded on May 31,1884. Over the past 141 years, MSK doctors, nurses, and scientists have been at the forefront of innovation in cancer, driving extraordinary progress in patient care, scientific research, and education. Some of the first chemotherapy drugs, the first immune-based treatments, and many of the most effective targeted therapies against cancer began at MSK - made possible in part by philanthropic support.

Join NYC for MSK on May 30 at a participating store below or by making a tax-deductible donation to MSK today .

About Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK):

The people of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) are united by a singular mission: ending cancer for life. Our specialized care teams provide personalized, compassionate, expert care to patients of all ages. Informed by basic research done at our Sloan Kettering Institute, scientists across MSK collaborate to conduct innovative translational and clinical research that is driving a revolution in our understanding of cancer as a disease and improving the ability to prevent, diagnose, and treat it. MSK is dedicated to training the next generation of scientists and clinicians, who go on to pursue our mission at MSK and around the globe. One of the world's most respected comprehensive centers devoted exclusively to cancer, we have been recognized as one of the top two cancer hospitals in the country by U.S. News & World Report for more than 30 years. .

