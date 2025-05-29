Vehicle-To-Grid (V2G) Market To Soar To USD 109.94 Billion By 2033, Driven By 30.2% CAGR Exactitude Consultancy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market Overview (2025–2033)

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The vehicle-to-grid (V2G) market is set for significant expansion, projected to grow at a CAGR of 30.2% between 2025 and 2033, reaching a valuation of over USD 109.94 billion by 2033 from USD 7.37 billion in 2025. V2G is an advanced energy management solution that enables bi-directional energy exchange between electric vehicles (EVs) and the power grid. This technology leverages the stored energy in EV batteries to support grid operations during peak demand or emergencies, while also enabling vehicles to draw power when needed. V2G is gaining traction as a critical component of the renewable energy ecosystem, offering grid stabilization, cost optimization, and emission-free energy distribution.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure: #request-a-sample

The market is being driven by the increasing deployment of smart grids, widespread adoption of electric vehicles, and growing concerns about energy sustainability. The integration of bidirectional charging stations further enhances the potential of V2G systems by allowing vehicles to store and supply excess energy to the grid. Advances in battery technology, coupled with the development of Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) systems, are expected to propel market growth. However, challenges such as inadequate infrastructure, lack of standardization, and high implementation costs remain significant barriers to widespread adoption.

Market Segmentation:

1. By Solution Type



Hardware



Bidirectional Chargers



Smart Meters



Inverters

EVSE (Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment)

Software



Energy Management Systems



Vehicle Aggregation Platforms

Grid Integration Software

Services



Installation & Integration Services



Maintenance & Support V2G Aggregator Services

2. By Vehicle Type



Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs)

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs)

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs)

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)

Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs) Passenger Cars

3. By Charging Type



Unidirectional Charging (V1G)

Smart Charging (Grid to Vehicle)

Bidirectional Charging (V2G)



Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G)



Vehicle-to-Home (V2H)



Vehicle-to-Building (V2B) Vehicle-to-Load (V2L)

4. By Application



Peak Load Management

Backup Power Supply

Frequency Regulation

Energy Trading Renewable Energy Integration

5. By End User



Residential

Commercial Fleets

Utilities

Public Infrastructure Providers Government & Municipalities

6. By Region



North America



U.S.

Canada

Europe



Germany



UK



France



Norway

Netherlands

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



South Korea

Australia

Latin America



Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa



UAE South Africa

By Solution Type:

Among the various solution types, Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) dominates the market. EVSE serves as the fundamental interface between the EV and the power grid, enabling both charging and discharging processes. With increasing investments in renewable energy infrastructure, the demand for EVSE has surged due to its role in facilitating smart energy flow. Other key solutions include smart meters, home energy management (HEM) systems, and advanced software platforms for grid integration and data management.

By Vehicle Type:

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) represent the largest share within the vehicle-type segment. Their ability to operate using both internal combustion engines and battery power makes them versatile and energy-efficient. Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) and Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs) also contribute significantly to the V2G ecosystem, particularly as governments incentivize cleaner alternatives to traditional vehicles.

By Charging Type:

Bidirectional charging has emerged as a key growth area, allowing EVs not only to receive power from the grid but also to return it during peak times. This dual functionality is essential for grid stability, especially with increasing reliance on intermittent renewable sources like solar and wind. Unidirectional charging, while still prevalent, is gradually being supplemented by the superior capabilities of bidirectional systems.

Regional Analysis

North America:

North America, particularly the U.S. and Canada, is at the forefront of V2G adoption, accounting for a substantial market share. The region benefits from strong government support, progressive regulatory frameworks, and widespread EV infrastructure. Strategic collaborations between automotive manufacturers and energy companies are accelerating the deployment of V2G solutions.

Europe:

Europe holds more than 35% of the V2G market and is projected to maintain steady growth throughout the forecast period. The region's leadership stems from stringent emissions regulations, attractive incentives for EV ownership, and significant investments in clean energy. Countries like the Netherlands, Germany, and the UK are pioneering pilot programs and commercial deployments of V2G technologies.

Asia-Pacific:

The Asia-Pacific region is witnessing rapid growth, driven by massive EV adoption in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea. Government initiatives promoting renewable energy integration and smart city development are further contributing to the regional expansion of the V2G market.

Latin America, Middle East & Africa:

Although still emerging, these regions present untapped potential due to their increasing urbanization, growing demand for energy security, and youth-driven EV adoption trends. National energy strategies focusing on sustainability are expected to stimulate future market growth.

Buy Now :

Key Players:

Nissan Motor CorporationTesla, Inc.Nuvve CorporationEnel XABB Ltd.Mitsubishi Motors CorporationBMW GroupHyundai Motor CompanyHonda Motor Co., Ltd.Hitachi EnergyDaimler AGGeneral Motors CompanyProterra Inc.Stellantis N.V.Siemens AGENGIE GroupOVO EnergyEDF EnergyThe Mobility HouseE.ON U.K. plc

Recent Developments:

1. Nissan Motor Corporation

Nissan continues to lead in V2G innovation. In October 2024, the company became an equal investor in ChargeScape, a V2G integration platform alongside BMW, Ford, and Honda. ChargeScape facilitates communication between EVs and utility companies, allowing for managed home charging and energy redistribution back to the grid during peak demand periods. Nissan plans to introduce ChargeScape's services to its EV customers in the U.S. and Canada upon completion of the investment transaction.

2. Mitsubishi Motors Corporation

Mitsubishi is actively promoting V2G technology in Australia. In 2025, Mitsubishi Motors Australia's CEO, Shaun Westcott, advocated for government subsidies to support bi-directional EV charging, positioning it as a transformative technology akin to rooftop solar systems. Bi-directional charging enables electricity to flow between EVs and homes, potentially creating a circular energy system that uses solar power to charge cars during the day and draws energy from car batteries at night.

3. Electrovaya

Electrovaya, a Canadian battery technology firm, is expanding its role in the V2G market. In November 2024, the company entered into an agreement with a European automaker to supply battery systems for new V2G-capable EV models, expanding its footprint in the automotive sector. In January 2025, Electrovaya announced plans to increase production capacity to meet the growing demand for its battery systems, signaling confidence in market expansion.

4. Mobilize (Renault Group)

Mobilize, Renault's mobility brand, is integrating V2G capabilities into its offerings. In June 2023, Mobilize announced its Powerbox bidirectional charging station as part of the launch of the new Renault 5 electric. In 2024, the Renault 5 with Mobilize V2G technology will offer to save money by plugging in the car. The two-way system will transform the electric city car into an energy supplier.

5. China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC)

In April 2025, China's NDRC announced plans to initiate pilot projects in nine cities to utilize electric vehicles (EVs) as batteries to stabilize the power grid during peak demand periods. These efforts follow last year's regulatory framework aimed at integrating new energy vehicles with the grid, addressing concerns about the rapid adoption of EVs potentially overwhelming energy systems. The 30 projects, located in cities like Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Guangzhou, will primarily feature V2G technology, where cars store and return electricity to the grid and adjust their charging times to avoid peak hours.

This report is also available in the following languages : Japanese (車両から電力網へ(V2G)市場), Korean (차량-전력망(V2G) 시장), Chinese (车辆到电网 (V2G) 市场), French (Marché du véhicule vers le réseau (V2G)), German (Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G)-Markt), and Italian (Mercato Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G)), etc.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure: #request-a-sample

More Research Finding –

EV Smart Charge Controller Market

The global market for Electric Vehicle (EV) Smart Charge Controllers is projected to reach a value of approximately USD 2.5 billion in 2024. The market is expected to witness robust growth, with a projected value of around USD 7.5 billion by 2034. This growth translates to a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.1% from 2025 to 2034.



Parking Meter Device Market

The global parking meter device market is poised to reach approximately USD 2 billion in 2024, driven by the increasing adoption of smart city initiatives and enhanced parking management systems. Forecasts indicate a robust growth trajectory, with a projected market value of around USD 3.6 billion by 2034. This growth translates to a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of about 6.3% from 2025 to 2034.



Gas Flow Meters Market

The global gas flow meter market is poised for significant growth, valued at approximately $3.2 billion in 2024. This market is anticipated to reach around $5.1 billion by 2034, reflecting a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.



Painlessly Blood Glucose Meter Market

The global painless blood glucose meter market is poised for significant growth, with a current estimated value of approximately $8 billion in 2024. By 2034, this market is projected to reach around $20 billion, indicating robust expansion driven by increasing diabetes prevalence and a growing demand for non-invasive monitoring solutions. The Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for the forecast period from 2025 to 2034 is anticipated at 9.5%.



Din Rail Energy Meter Market

The global DIN Rail Energy Meter market is valued at approximately $1.2 billion, reflecting robust growth driven by the increasing demand for energy efficiency and smart grid technology. The market is projected to reach around $2.4 billion by 2034, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 7.3% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.



Multi-Tariff Energy Meter Market

The global multi-tariff energy meter market is valued at approximately $1.8 billion, driven by rising demand for energy efficiency, advancements in smart metering technologies, and regulatory mandates promoting renewable energy integration. The market is projected to grow significantly, reaching an estimated $3.5 billion by 2034, reflecting a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.2% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.



Digital Multi-function Meter Market

The global digital multi-function meter market is poised to reach an estimated value of $5.4 billion in 2024, driven by increasing demand for accurate energy management and monitoring. With growing emphasis on energy efficiency and renewable energy integration, the market is projected to expand at a robust CAGR of 7.8%, reaching approximately $10.5 billion by 2034.



Multispace Parking Meter Market

The global multispace parking meter market is valued at approximately $1.2 billion, reflecting a steady integration of advanced technologies in urban infrastructure. The market is projected to reach about $2.6 billion by 2034, demonstrating significant growth driven by the increasing demand for smart city solutions and efficient urban mobility management. This corresponds to a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of around 8.2% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.



Fully Electronic Smart Meters Market

The global fully electronic smart meter market is valued at approximately $22 billion in 2024, with a projected market value of around $36 billion by 2034. This growth trajectory indicates a robust demand for smart metering solutions, driven by the increasing need for advanced utility management systems. The market is expected to experience a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of around 5.1% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.



Single-phase Meter Market

The global single-phase meter market is poised to reach approximately $10 billion in 2024, driven by rising energy consumption, the proliferation of smart grid technologies, and government initiatives promoting energy efficiency. The market is projected to expand significantly, with an estimated value of around $15 billion by 2034, reflecting growing demand for advanced metering infrastructure.



3-Phase Meter Market

The global 3-phase meter market is poised to reach approximately $1.5 billion in 2024, with an anticipated rise to $2.4 billion by 2034. This trajectory reflects a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of around 5.0% from 2025 to 2034, driven by accelerating demand for efficient energy management and smart grid initiatives.



Water Utility Monitoring System Market

The water utility monitoring system market is valued at approximately $5 billion in 2024, with projections estimating a substantial increase to around $10 billion by 2034. This growth trend indicates a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of about 7.2% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.



US Smart Meters Market

The U.S. smart meter market is projected to reach approximately $7.5 billion in 2024, bolstered by increasing demand for energy efficiency and grid modernization. The market is anticipated to grow significantly from 2025 to 2034, with a projected value of about $13.5 billion by the end of the forecast period, resulting in a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of around 6.5%.



Smart Energy Market

The global smart energy market is poised for substantial growth, with an estimated market value of $280 billion in 2024. Projected trends indicate this value could reach approximately $680 billion by 2034, reflecting an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.2% during the forecast period of 2025–2034.



Electricity Trading Market

The global electricity trading market is estimated to reach $1.2 trillion in 2024, reflecting a robust recovery post-pandemic as countries transition to more sustainable energy frameworks. The market is projected to expand significantly, with an anticipated value of approximately $2.5 trillion by 2034, representing a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of about 8.1% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.



Smart Meters Market

The global smart meter market is projected to reach approximately $22.4 billion in 2024, driven by increasing adoption of advanced metering infrastructure and demand for efficient energy management solutions. The market is expected to witness substantial growth, with a projected value of around $42.1 billion by 2034, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.



US Smart Power Distribution System Market

The US smart power distribution system market is valued at approximately $11.4 billion in 2024, driven by the increasing adoption of smart grid technologies and rising investments in renewable energy infrastructure. The market is projected to reach approximately $22.1 billion by 2034, reflecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of about 7.0% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.



Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market

The global advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) market is valued at approximately $15 billion in 2024, driven by the rapid digitalization of utilities and the increasing demand for smart grid solutions. As energy providers seek efficiency in operational processes, the AMI market is projected to grow to about $30 billion by 2034, reflecting a robust increase. The compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for this period is estimated at 7.2%, fueled by advancements in IoT technologies and heightened regulatory support for sustainable practices.



Digital Utility Market

The global digital utility market is valued at approximately $600 billion in 2024, driven by increasing demand for energy efficiency and smart infrastructure. The market is poised for substantial growth, projecting to reach around $1 trillion by 2034, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of about 6.3% during the forecast period (2025–2034).



CONTACT: Contact Data Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) Phone: + 1704 266 3234 Email: ...