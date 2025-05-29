Finfare Pet Foods Launches Online Store And Amazon Presence As Part Of DTC Strategy

Pet parents nationwide can now access Finfare's signature line of salmon treats and toppers for dogs and cats. Made from sashimi-grade seafood and crafted using Finfare's proprietary Cold-CraftTM process -a unique blend of cold-smoking and freeze-drying-each product is designed to preserve peak nutrition and flavor without additives or shortcuts.

"We've spent generations perfecting the art of seafood," said Gabriel Viteri, CEO of Finfare Pet Foods. "Now, we're bringing that expertise to pet nutrition-combining premium ingredients, gentle processing, and deep respect for animals to create something truly special."

All Finfare products are made in the U.S. using fish exclusively sourced from BAP-, ASC-, or MSC-certified fisheries , ensuring responsible sourcing and full traceability from sea to bowl. The result is a line of clean-label, functional treats designed for modern, ingredient-conscious pet parents.

The launch of Finfare's e-commerce site and Amazon presence paves the way for the brand's upcoming national retail expansion , expected later this year.

As the pet industry continues to shift toward high-quality, minimally processed, limited-ingredient products , Finfare is setting a new standard by merging seafood expertise, sustainability, and science -offering pets the very best nature has to offer.

About Finfare Pet Foods

Finfare is redefining pet nutrition from sea to bowl. Backed by over a century of seafood experience, the company crafts premium, Cold-Crafted treats using sashimi-grade ingredients and sustainable practices. Learn more at finfarepetfoods and follow @finfarepetfoods on social media.

SOURCE Finfare Pet Foods