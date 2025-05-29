St. Louis Criminal Defense Firm Combs Waterkotte Secures Dismissal In Drug Possession Case

St Louis Criminal Defense Attorney

Missouri Criminal Defense Firm Combs Waterkotte achieved a key legal victory, securing the dismissal of an individual whose due process rights were violated.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Case number 17SL-CR03922 - ST V. JACOB DUNCAN, St. Louis County - Circuit Court. Combs Waterkotte entered into Mr. Jacob Duncan's case nearly 8 years after he had been charged with possession of a controlled substance. Mr. Duncan, now living out of state and with his children, faced the threat of having to return to Missouri and a possible prison sentence of up to 7 years in the Department of Corrections.

Combs Waterkotte immediately got to work on Mr. Duncan's behalf in December of 2024 when he retained this firm as counsel.

The charges against Mr. Duncan sat on the Court's docket for nearly 8 years. During that time, a warrant had been issued for Mr. Duncan's immediate arrest and transportation to St. Louis County jail. Given Mr. Duncan lived out of state with his family, this would have included lengthy detention and extradition hearings while he awaited transportation to Missouri. First, Combs Waterkotte ensured Mr. Duncan was not at risk of being returned to the State under force by securing a recall of his warrant without him even having to step foot in Missouri. This allowed Mr. Duncan to remain active in his children's life while fighting these charges from home.

Second, Combs Waterkotte filed a Motion to Dismiss these charges as a violation of Mr. Duncan's due process rights. The fact Mr. Duncan had been charged nearly 8 years prior and the State had taken no action to secure his appearance or notify him of these charges was a fundamental violation of his due process and speedy trial rights pursuant to the Missouri and United States Constitution. In an effort to protect those sacred rights, Combs Waterkotte immediately drafted and filed a motion arguing this case must be dismissed. That motion was argued on April 22, 2025 in St. Louis County Circuit Court. Over the State's objection and counterargument, the Judge ruled in favor of Mr. Duncan. The charges were dismissed. Chris Combs, lead Criminal Defense Attorney stated "We are happy to secure a proper verdict for our client, whose rights were clearly violated."

After nearly 8 years, Mr. Duncan can again return to his normal life with his family and children.

Missouri Criminal Defense Lawyers Combs Waterkotte achieved a key legal victory, securing the dismissal of an individual whose due process rights were violated. Combs Waterkotte routinely represents individuals across the state of Missouri for crimes including DWI defense , domestic violence, sex crimes, and more.

