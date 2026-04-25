IPL 2026: Delhi LG Sandhu Attends DC Vs PBKS Match, Backs Home Team

Delhi LG Backs Home Team at Arun Jaitley Stadium

Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Taranjit Singh Sandhu came to the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday to watch the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match of the home team, Delhi Capitals against Punjab Kings. He watched the match while wearing a Delhi Capitals jersey and addressed the media after the first innings.

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the match, LG Sandhu expressed support to the Delhi Capitals, asserting that sportsmanship and cricket must win. He said, "I think we (Delhi Capitals) have put an incredible score. Hopefully, in this match, Delhi will win. Sportsmanship and cricket must win, and they are winning."

Record-Breaking Rahul Powers Delhi to Mammoth Total

Coming to the match, DC won the toss and opted to bat first. After losing Pathum Nissanka (11) early, a record-breaking 220-run stand between KL Rahul and Nitish Rana (91* in 44 balls, with 11 fours and four fifties) helped DC to 264/2 in 20 overs.

KL Rahul Scripts History with Highest Indian IPL Score

Rahul made 152 not out off 67 balls, which is the highest individual score by an Indian in IPL. He overtook Abhishek Sharma's score of 141, which he made last year against the Punjab Kings. Rahul also became the third batter to cross the 150-run mark in IPL after RCB's Chris Gayle (175 not out off 66 balls against Pune Warriors India in 2013) and KKR's Brendon McCullum (158 not out off 73 balls against RCB in 2008). With the help of these two batters, DC set a big 265-run target for Punjab Kings, who are unbeaten in this tournament so far.

It was a day to forget for the Punjab bowlers as Arshdeep Singh (1/49 in 4 overs) and Xavier Bartlett (1/69 in 4 overs) were the only wicket takers. Even the usually reliable Yuzvendra Chahal went wicketless, conceding 42 runs in his spell of four overs. DC are currently in sixth place in the points table with three wins in six matches, whereas PBKS are leading the table with five wins in six matches. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)