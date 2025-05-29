Gear Up For Father's Day With Rugged Protection And Portable Power From Otterbox

MENAFN - PR Newswire) FORT COLLINS, Colo., May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrate the dad who does it all with gear that's made to go the distance. Whether he's hitting the trail or the job site, OtterBox has a full lineup of cases and accessories to keep him connected and protected wherever he goes.

For those needing the ultimate protection against drops, dirt and whatever else the day throws at him, Defender Series offers 360-protection along with OtterBox's highest drop defense rating. Constructed with a multi-layer design, Defender Series features reinforced corners for added shock absorption, port covers to block out dust and debris and built-in magnets that snap firmly to chargers and accessories. Try the Defender Series Pro , the legendary OtterBox design for serious protection, or the Defender Series Pro XT for the same rugged protection in a sleeker, more pocket-friendly design. Defender Series is also available in Realtree camo for the outdoor adventure loving dad or with a clear exterior on the Defender Series XT for a more refined look.

For the dad that's always on the go, Commuter Series offers streamlined protection that fits seamlessly into pockets, briefcases or backpacks. Constructed with a dual-layer design, Commuter Series features a rigid outer shell to withstand bumps and scrapes and an inner rubber cover to absorb impact in a slim profile that won't hold him up or weigh him down.

Looking for a gift that stands out? Stay tuned for new designs being added to the OtterBox x Fishe collab collection on the Symmetry Series with Magnets. This limited-edition collection, created with the Alaska-born and women-led fly-fishing brand, launches June 2 with two new outdoor-inspired designs - Rainbow Ridge and Enchanted Grayling.

Keep dad powered up through every adventure with the OtterBox Portable Power Bank with Magnets . Designed to work with both MagSafe and Qi2 wireless charging, these compact chargers deliver fast, reliable power without the hassle of having to use a cord. Bundle your gift with an OtterBox screen protector to fully kit dad out for his day and beyond.

About OtterBox:

From humble beginnings in a Fort Collins, Colo. garage, OtterBox has spent over 25 years mastering the art of protection, delivering durable yet stylish phone cases that can go anywhere, do anything, so you can say 'yes' to everything. Whether you're scaling mountains or simply surviving a Monday morning commute, OtterBox has you and your device covered.

It's no surprise OtterBox is the #1 most trusted smartphone case brand in the U.S. From ultra rugged to effortlessly stylish, OtterBox helps you follow your 'yes' anywhere.

OtterBox. Made for Yes.

At the heart of every OtterBox innovation is a commitment to create positive, lasting change. In partnership with the OtterCares Foundation, OtterBox says yes to giving back by inspiring kids to change the world through entrepreneurship and philanthropy. Employees say yes to giving back when they use 24 hours of paid time off each year to volunteer. Since 2011, OtterBox employees have logged more than 148,000 volunteer hours, contributing an estimated $3.8 million in value to local communities. Learn more about our yes at otterbox/givingback .

For more information, visit otterbox .

