The Dart Co. Supports Pennsylvania's Renewed Push For Sensible Cannabis Reform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sen. Flynn's Keystone Cannabis Act Represents a Pragmatic Path Forward for Adult-Use Legalization

Los Angeles, CA, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dart Co., a leading manufacturer of premium smoking accessories, today expressed strong support for Pennsylvania Senator Marty Flynn's announcement of the Keystone Cannabis Act, a comprehensive marijuana legalization bill that offers a responsible framework for adult-use cannabis in the Commonwealth.



Senator Flynn's legislation would establish a“responsible framework for cultivation, distribution, and retail sales to adults aged 21 and over,” following a more conventional regulatory model that places oversight in the hands of established state departments rather than controversial state-run stores.



“Pennsylvania has an opportunity to join the growing number of states that have recognized cannabis prohibition as a failed policy,” said Anthony Nguyen, founder of The Dart Co .“Senator Flynn's approach represents exactly the kind of sensible, business-friendly framework that can deliver economic benefits while respecting personal freedom and public safety.”

A Pragmatic Alternative to Failed Approaches

Flynn's announcement comes days after a Senate committee defeated a separate House-passed proposal that would have created state-run cannabis stores - a model that faced significant opposition from both Republicans and industry stakeholders. The Senate Law and Justice Committee rejected that bill 7-3, with Chairman Dan Laughlin (R-Erie) stating there was“zero chance that the state store model will make it through the Senate.”



The new Keystone Cannabis Act takes a markedly different approach, placing regulatory responsibility in the hands of the state Departments of Health, Agriculture and Community and Economic Development, as well as the attorney general and state police. This conventional regulatory structure mirrors successful models implemented in other states and provides a clear pathway for legislative approval.

Economic Benefits and Social Justice

Senator Flynn estimates his legislation could generate upwards of $500 million annually in tax revenue for Pennsylvania, funds that would support rural revitalization, infrastructure projects, and grants for law enforcement, public health, and educational programs. The bill would also create a Commonwealth Community Reinvestment and Infrastructure Fund to ensure communities across the state benefit from legalization.



Importantly, the legislation includes robust social equity provisions. The bill would prioritize cannabis business licensing for those from communities disproportionately impacted by prohibition and create a pathway for expunging past marijuana records. These measures address decades of disproportionate enforcement that has harmed Pennsylvania families and communities.

Pennsylvania Falling Behind Regional Leaders

“Pennsylvania should not be left behind as our neighbors to the north, south, east, and west in New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware, and Ohio all move forward,” Senator Flynn noted in his announcement. Governor Josh Shapiro has repeatedly emphasized that the state is“losing out” to neighboring states that have enacted legalization, while Pennsylvania's prohibition policy continues to enrich illicit markets.



Recent polling confirms strong public support for reform. A survey released in April showed a majority of Pennsylvania adults support marijuana legalization, with opposition to the policy falling by nearly 50 percent over the last decade. Voters specifically favor a model where cannabis is sold by licensed private businesses rather than through state-run stores.

Supporting Consumer Safety and Choice

The Keystone Cannabis Act would establish“strict labeling, packaging, and testing standards” for cannabis products, along with funding for public education campaigns and substance misuse treatment. Supporters argue that legalization will help mitigate public health and safety concerns associated with the illicit market, including the risk that unregulated products can be laced with dangerous substances like fentanyl.

Time for Pennsylvania to Lead

“Adults should be free to make their own decisions about cannabis use, just as they do with alcohol and tobacco, without unnecessary government interference,” Senator Flynn stated. This principle of personal freedom, combined with sensible regulation and social equity, forms the foundation of effective cannabis policy.



