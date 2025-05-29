Simpplr Wins Six Awards, Setting New Standard For AI-Powered Employee Experience Platforms

Unique end-to-end approach to unifying the digital workplace drives recognition from Reworked, Ragan, Lighthouse Research & Advisory, PRNEWS, Stevie Awards and others

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Simpplr, the leading AI-powered EX platform for unifying employee engagement, enablement and services, today announced six industry awards that bolster the company's position as the customer choice and innovation leader in the employee experience (EX) space. This recognition across multiple award categories - from platform excellence to customer support to thought leadership - underscores Simpplr's vision for the unified digital workplace and its superior ability to transform how organizations connect with and empower their workforces.

Platform excellence that powers the future of work

Simpplr's EX platform helps over 1,000 global organizations simplify communication, boost productivity, and foster deeper employee connection. These awards confirm the strength of this vision:



Reworked's Gold Impact Award recognized Simpplr's transformative work with customers like Workiva, where the platform delivered a 95% adoption rate, improved internal communications, and reduced email dependency, all while elevating engagement and cultural alignment.

Lighthouse Research & Advisory's HR Tech Award named Simpplr the Most Comprehensive Employee Experience Solution for the platform's unmatched ability to unify communication, enablement and services. Simpplr's intuitive design, AI-powered insights, and extensible architecture empower organizations to deliver a seamless, personalized employee experience that boosts productivity and retention. PRNEWS Digital Award for Employee Engagement: Communications & Campaigns recognized Simpplr for its WKLY Sync internal communications campaign. The award demonstrates how Simpplr uses its own platform to drive employee cohesion and engagement internally.

Excellence in customer success

These platform wins are bolstered by Simpplr's customer-first approach - earning the Silver Stevie® Award for Front-Line Customer Service Team of the Year . Over the past two years, Simpplr transformed its support organization into a proactive, enterprise-grade technical function. The impact has been significant:



99% CSAT score increased by double-digits

98% first-response SLA, up from 55%

59% reduced ticket resolution time 95% improvement in escalation rates

Simpplr's success is rooted in its people and its mission to transform the work experience for billions of people across the world. The following awards recognize Simpplr's EX leaders for their success in supporting that mission.



Ragan's Top Women in Communications Awards recognized Carolyn Clark , VP of Corporate Communications and EX Strategy, as a transformative force in internal communications. She was celebrated for launching the award-winning WKLY Sync town hall campaign, which drove significant gains in employee engagement, trust in leadership, and communication effectiveness.



The Software Report: Top 50 Women Leaders in Software honored Miriam Connaughton , Chief People Officer at Simpplr, for her visionary leadership in shaping people-first strategies that strengthen company culture and employee experience.

KMWorld's 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management recognized Simpplr's AI-powered enterprise search functionality that helps employees find what they need, fast.

These honors are a testament to the culture of innovation, empathy, and excellence that Simpplr strives for every day.

"These awards reflect not just the power of our platform but also the passion and expertise of our PPL," said Dhiraj Sharma, CEO and Founder of Simpplr. "I'm proud of how our team shows up for our customers and for each other - quietly, consistently, and with heart. It all comes back to our purpose: making work good, so life is better."

Experience Simpplr's award-winning technology

See why the world's leading brands trust Simpplr to transform work. Book a personalized demo at .

About Simpplr

Simpplr is the AI-powered platform that unifies the digital workplace - bringing together engagement, enablement, and services to transform the employee experience (EX). It streamlines communication, simplifies interactions, automates workflows, and elevates the everyday experience of work. The EX platform is intuitive, highly extensible, and built to integrate seamlessly with your existing technology. More than 1,000 leading organizations - including AAA, the NHS, Penske, and Moderna - trust Simpplr to foster a more aligned and productive workforce. Headquartered in Silicon Valley with global offices, Simpplr is backed by Norwest Ventures, Sapphire Ventures, Salesforce Ventures, and Tola Capital. Learn more at simpplr .

