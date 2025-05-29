Simpplr Wins Six Awards, Setting New Standard For AI-Powered Employee Experience Platforms
Unique end-to-end approach to unifying the digital workplace drives recognition from Reworked, Ragan, Lighthouse Research & Advisory, PRNEWS, Stevie Awards and others
REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Simpplr, the leading AI-powered EX platform for unifying employee engagement, enablement and services, today announced six industry awards that bolster the company's position as the customer choice and innovation leader in the employee experience (EX) space. This recognition across multiple award categories - from platform excellence to customer support to thought leadership - underscores Simpplr's vision for the unified digital workplace and its superior ability to transform how organizations connect with and empower their workforces.
Platform excellence that powers the future of work
Simpplr's EX platform helps over 1,000 global organizations simplify communication, boost productivity, and foster deeper employee connection. These awards confirm the strength of this vision:
-
Reworked's Gold Impact Award recognized Simpplr's transformative work with customers like Workiva, where the platform delivered a 95% adoption rate, improved internal communications, and reduced email dependency, all while elevating engagement and cultural alignment.
Lighthouse Research & Advisory's HR Tech Award named Simpplr the Most Comprehensive Employee Experience Solution for the platform's unmatched ability to unify communication, enablement and services. Simpplr's intuitive design, AI-powered insights, and extensible architecture empower organizations to deliver a seamless, personalized employee experience that boosts productivity and retention.
PRNEWS Digital Award for Employee Engagement: Communications & Campaigns recognized Simpplr for its WKLY Sync internal communications campaign. The award demonstrates how Simpplr uses its own platform to drive employee cohesion and engagement internally.
Excellence in customer success
These platform wins are bolstered by Simpplr's customer-first approach - earning the Silver Stevie® Award for Front-Line Customer Service Team of the Year . Over the past two years, Simpplr transformed its support organization into a proactive, enterprise-grade technical function. The impact has been significant:
-
99% CSAT score increased by double-digits
98% first-response SLA, up from 55%
59% reduced ticket resolution time
95% improvement in escalation rates
Simpplr's success is rooted in its people and its mission to transform the work experience for billions of people across the world. The following awards recognize Simpplr's EX leaders for their success in supporting that mission.
-
Ragan's Top Women in Communications Awards recognized Carolyn Clark , VP of Corporate Communications and EX Strategy, as a transformative force in internal communications. She was celebrated for launching the award-winning WKLY Sync town hall campaign, which drove significant gains in employee engagement, trust in leadership, and communication effectiveness.
The Software Report: Top 50 Women Leaders in Software honored Miriam Connaughton , Chief People Officer at Simpplr, for her visionary leadership in shaping people-first strategies that strengthen company culture and employee experience.
KMWorld's 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management recognized Simpplr's AI-powered enterprise search functionality that helps employees find what they need, fast.
These honors are a testament to the culture of innovation, empathy, and excellence that Simpplr strives for every day.
"These awards reflect not just the power of our platform but also the passion and expertise of our PPL," said Dhiraj Sharma, CEO and Founder of Simpplr. "I'm proud of how our team shows up for our customers and for each other - quietly, consistently, and with heart. It all comes back to our purpose: making work good, so life is better."
Experience Simpplr's award-winning technology
See why the world's leading brands trust Simpplr to transform work. Book a personalized demo at .
About Simpplr
Simpplr is the AI-powered platform that unifies the digital workplace - bringing together engagement, enablement, and services to transform the employee experience (EX). It streamlines communication, simplifies interactions, automates workflows, and elevates the everyday experience of work. The EX platform is intuitive, highly extensible, and built to integrate seamlessly with your existing technology. More than 1,000 leading organizations - including AAA, the NHS, Penske, and Moderna - trust Simpplr to foster a more aligned and productive workforce. Headquartered in Silicon Valley with global offices, Simpplr is backed by Norwest Ventures, Sapphire Ventures, Salesforce Ventures, and Tola Capital. Learn more at simpplr .
Contact:
Jason Klein
Director of Communications at Simpplr
[email protected]
SOURCE SimpplrWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
- GSR Invests In Maverix Securities To Support The Launch Of Regulated Digital Asset Structured Products
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- Reddio's Exclusive Token Generation Event (TGE) And Alpha Trading On Binance Wallet - May 29, 2025
CommentsNo comment