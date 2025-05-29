Vision Miner: Eight Years Strong, Charting Profitable Growth And Launching The Game-Changing USD 14,900 Industrial High-Temperature 22 IDEX 3D Printer For Advanced Manufacturing Solutions

MENAFN - PR Newswire) For eight and a half years, Vision Miner has thrived on a foundation of profitability and zero debt-a significant differentiator in an industry that has seen considerable financial turbulence and 3D printing company failures. This robust financial health and sustainable growth in AM empower Vision Miner to pioneer innovations like the 22 IDEX, a machine designed to deliver reliable 3D printing for manufacturing and a strong return on investment (ROI) for AM adopters. This launch directly addresses the market's demand for accessible, industrial-grade additive manufacturing systems capable of processing advanced materials.

"In a period of 3D printing market consolidation and economic headwinds, Vision Miner's consistent, debt-free expansion highlights our commitment to long-term stability and customer-focused innovation," stated Patrick Smith, CEO of Vision Miner.

"The 22 IDEX high-temperature FDM printer is a testament to this. We've developed an industrial 3D printer that excels in printing engineering-grade polymers and fiber-reinforced composites, making previously cost-prohibitive advanced manufacturing solutions accessible to a broader spectrum of industries, including aerospace, automotive, and medical device manufacturing."

Since acquiring AddWise, Vision Miner has expanded and re-engineered its factory with conveyor-driven automation, optimized workflows, and rigorous quality-control checkpoints-streamlining operations while sharply increasing production capacity, consistency, and finished-part quality. Within six months of integrating AddWise's robotics and process-control expertise with Vision Miner's high-temperature materials know-how, the 22 IDEX transitioned from limited-release volumes to full-rate, industrial-grade production. Finished 22 IDEX V3 printers are now stocked in inventory with lead times measured in days, and monthly output has more than doubled compared with pre-acquisition forecasts.

While competitors announced price increases in response to the latest Section 301 tariff hikes, Vision Miner held its USD 14,900 price point-a direct dividend of the lower cost structure achieved through automation and supply-chain consolidation. "Integrating AddWise was pivotal: it gave us the capacity and cost discipline to keep industrial AM accessible at a time when others are retreating behind price walls," added Smith.

The Vision Miner 22 IDEX is packed with features critical for demanding industrial applications and on-demand manufacturing:



Independent Dual Extruder (IDEX) System: Optimizes multi-material printing and complex geometries using soluble supports, enhancing throughput for rapid prototyping and end-use part production.



High-Temperature Ecosystem: Robust 500 °C all-metal extruders (in collaboration with Slice Engineering and Bondtech), a 100 °C actively heated build chamber, and a 200 °C self-leveling build platform ensure consistent high-performance polymer printing.



Versatile Material Capability: Engineered to reliably print PEEK, PEKK, PEI (ULTEMTM), PPSU, advanced nylons (PA6, PA12), polycarbonate (PC), and carbon- or glass-fiber composites from suppliers like 3DXTech.

Large Build Volume: A 350 × 350 × 450 mm envelope accommodates large functional prototypes, manufacturing aids, jigs, fixtures, and low-volume production parts.

The 22 IDEX's robust performance and value are already leveraged by demanding users across U.S. defense, aerospace, and research sectors. Esteemed organizations such as the Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane Division; Naval Undersea Warfare Center; Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific; U.S. Air Force; NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center; Sandia National Laboratories; the FAA; Los Alamos National Laboratory; Idaho National Laboratory; various U.S. Army divisions (including Devcom CBC Advanced Design & Manufacturing, CSM&S Machinist Lansing, and USA Electronic Proving Ground Fort Huachuca and Fort Bragg); Lockheed Martin Aeronautics – Skunk Works; and PC Krause & Associates are among those adopting Vision Miner's advanced FDM technology. Their trust underscores the 22 IDEX's capability to meet mission-critical component requirements and advanced R&D needs.

The 22 IDEX industrial FDM solution directly meets the urgent market need for affordable industrial 3D printers that do not compromise on quality or capability. While comparable high-temperature systems for PEEK and ULTEM often range from USD 40,000 to over USD 150,000, Vision Miner's USD 14,900 22 IDEX democratizes access to these critical technologies-empowering SMEs, research institutions, and specialized engineering firms to innovate with high-strength, heat- and chemical-resistant polymers.

"Our vision for the 22 IDEX is to be a catalyst for innovation across manufacturing sectors," added Smith.

"By providing an affordable high-temperature 3D printer that delivers precision and reliability for end-use parts and critical tooling, we enable companies to enhance agility, reduce lead times, and explore new frontiers in AM material science."

Vision Miner's continued success and the 22 IDEX launch underscore a bright future, offering the AM industry a benchmark for stability, value, and cutting-edge technology.

About Vision Miner:

Vision Miner is a U.S.-based manufacturer of industrial high-temperature 3D printers and provider of comprehensive additive manufacturing solutions. With nearly a decade of FDM and advanced materials expertise, the company offers the flagship 22 IDEX printer, resells AON3D Hylo systems, Formlabs SLA and SLS printers, and a wide range of 3DXTech high-performance filaments, along with 3D Scanners, metrology inspection and CAD software like DesignX-empowering aerospace, automotive, medical, and industrial manufacturers to excel.

