Myopia Symptoms, Causes, And Treatment Options Dr. Wissam Charafeddin Ophthalmology Consultant Vitreoretinal Diseases At Barraquer Eye Hospital UAE

Myopia, or nearsightedness, is a common vision condition where distant objects appear blurry while close objects remain clear. It's becoming increasingly prevalent in children worldwide - often developing between the ages of 6 and 14. If you've noticed your child squinting, sitting closer to the TV, or struggling to see the whiteboard at school, he may be experiencing early signs of myopia. Early detection is essential, as untreated myopia can affect academic performance, daily life, and eye health long-term.

Myopia occurs when the eyeball is too long or the cornea is too curved, causing light rays to focus in front of the retina instead of directly on it. Genetics play a significant role, if one or both parents are myopic, the risk for their children increases. However, environmental and lifestyle factors also contribute. Studies show that prolonged screen time, close-up activities (like reading and tablet use), and limited time spent outdoors can accelerate the development of myopia in children.

Since children often don't realize their vision is impaired, it's important for parents and teachers to recognize the symptoms early. The most noticeable sign of myopia in children is difficulty seeing distant objects clearly. You may observe them squinting to see the television, holding books very close, or complaining about blurry vision - especially in classrooms or outdoor settings. Headaches, eye strain, and fatigue after visual tasks are also common.



Encouraging outdoor play: At least 2 hours a day in natural sunlight is beneficial for healthy eye development.

Limiting screen time: Especially for young children; encouraging frequent breaks during near work.

Following the 20-20-20 rule: Every 20 minutes, looking at something 20 feet away for at least 20 seconds. Ensuring proper lighting: Reading or screen use in dim light can increase visual strain.

While myopia can't always be prevented, certain habits can help reduce the risk or slow its progression:

These small changes in routine can support better eye health and reduce the pace at which myopia worsens.

The good news is that myopia is manageable with early intervention. Common treatment options include:



Prescription glasses or contact lenses to correct vision.

Myopia control lenses (glasses or contact lenses). They are part of a relatively new generation of optical treatments, becoming commercially available over the past 5–10 years. Studies show that they can slow the progression of myopia in children, especially when started early and worn consistently.

Low-dose Atropine eye drops, can effectively reduce the rate of eye growth, which is the key factor in worsening myopia. Can be used for several years during periods of rapid eye growth with minimal side effects

Orthokeratology (Ortho-K): Custom overnight lenses that gently reshape the cornea. In the morning, the lenses are removed thus giving clear vision during the day without glasses or contact lenses. Besides correcting vision temporarily, Ortho-K has been shown to slow the progression of myopia by controlling the way light focuses on the retina and influencing eye growth. In teens and adults with stable myopia, refractive surgery (like LASIK) may be considered.

An annual eye exam is essential - even if your child isn't complaining. Vision can change quickly during growth years, and early correction helps protect long-term eye health.

If your child is showing signs like frequent squinting or holding objects too close, it's worth scheduling a comprehensive eye exam. As myopia becomes more common, awareness and early action can protect your child's vision long term.