Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
FSB reports teen-headed terror plan frustrated in S-Russia

2025-05-29 05:24:56
(MENAFN) Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) announced it has uncovered and stopped a terrorist plot led mainly by teenagers in the Stavropol Region of southern Russia. The group consisted of nine individuals, with only one legally an adult. According to the FSB, the group’s minor leader contacted an international extremist organization online last year and recruited the others.

The cell had planned attacks targeting police officers at various locations on May 9, Russia’s Victory Day, which celebrates the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II. Authorities arrested the leaders a day before the planned attacks, with further arrests made in follow-up operations.

The FSB did not specify the extremist organization involved or provide details on its role in the plot. Stavropol borders predominantly Muslim areas, where radical Islamist groups remain a security concern for Russian authorities.

Earlier this month, in Dagestan’s capital Makhachkala, two traffic police officers were killed and several others wounded in a gunfight with suspected terrorists. One attacker was injured and captured after attempting to escape by car, and two civilians were also hurt in the clash.

