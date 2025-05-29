Woman Throws Husband Out Of Home After Colleague Calls Him 'Baby', Leaves Internet Divided

MENAFN - Live Mint) Social media is abuzz with debate over workplace ethics and boundaries as a video of a couple's heated argument goes viral. In the video, reportedly shot in Singapore , a woman threw her husband out of the home because his female colleague calls him 'baby'.

In the viral video, the man can be seen standing in the parking lot while the woman shouts at him from the first floor of the building. The infuriated woman is so loud that she can be clearly heard in the clip.

The woman can be heard asking the man why his female colleague calls him baby. But instead of answering, the man asks her to lower her voice, further enraging her.

“I want to let everyone hear. You betrayed me!” shouts the woman.

The man said,“She calls everyone in the office baby. Everyone.”

Not trusting a word he says, the woman then asks:“She calls everyone baby. Are you sure?”

The man then begs her to stop quarrelling, to which she said:“You do not tell me what to do. I tell you what to do.”

She then throws down a pillow and a bolster, saying:“Go. Get out of my sight. I do not want to see you tonight.”

At the end of the clip, the man is seen picking up the pillow and bolster and leaving.

The Internet was divided over the viral video and argued that her rage was justified.

“Who the hell calls baby to everyone in the office? Doesn't make sense,” a social media user said.

“What kind of person calls everyone baby? She gave birth to everyone in the office?” asked another user.

“Okay, so this is bad to make her sound like the bad person here when he cheated. Her rage is justified here,” a user pointed out.

Another added:“It looks and sounds funny... until it happens to urself. Betrayal is such a painful thing.”

“I can feel the Anger and the pain in her voice,” said another user.

A netizen also highlighted that she was so hurt and still gave him a pillow because she loves him.“She loved him tho, that pillow and bolster were her last love language to him.”

A user said it was the man's responsibility to maintain the boundary, even if his co-worker called everyone baby.“Even if she does call everyone baby in the office it's his responsibility to have a boundary and tell her to not call him that,” the comment read.

However, a man jokingly said,“I am his colleague, it's true, she calls me baby too.”