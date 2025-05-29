International Burger Day In Dubai: Five Juicy Deals You Can't Miss On May 28

Buns up, Dubai-International Burger Day is back on May 28, and the city's burger game is stronger than ever. From gourmet Wagyu creations to nostalgic street-style bites and unbeatable one-day-only deals, there's something for every burger lover to sink their teeth into. Whether you're after bold flavours, classic comfort, or something with a cultural twist, here are the juiciest spots to celebrate International Burger Day in style:

Allo Beirut

Allo Beirut's Lebanese Burger is a must-try for International Burger Day in Dubai, offering a bold, street-style twist with serious nostalgic vibes. Choose between crispy, garlic-loaded fried chicken or juicy Angus beef packed with coleslaw, pickles, and classic sauces-all tucked into a toasted sesame bun. The beef version even comes with fries inside the burger for that true Beirut-style bite. It's messy, satisfying, and perfect for a late-night burger fix with Lebanese soul. Both burgers are priced at Dh29.

Akabeko

For International Burger Day, Akabeko-Dubai's first tabletop Yakiniku restaurant-is serving up the Kurobeko Burger, a premium Japanese twist on the classic smash burger. Priced at Dh90 and available year-round, it features two A5 Wagyu smash patties flame-seared in Yakiniku sauce, topped with lettuce, tomato, mozzarella, and wasabi mayo, all in a striking squid ink black milk bun. Served with sea salt and shichimi pepper-dusted fries, it's a must-try for burger lovers and Wagyu fans alike. Find it at Voco Dubai, The Palm on May 28 and beyond.

Ting Irie

This International Burger Day, Ting Irie in Downtown Dubai is serving its bold Chips O'Mon Burger at 50 per cent off for dine-in guests. Available on May 28, the burger features a smashed Angus beef patty topped with crispy Chips Oman and creamy white pimento cheese in a toasted Toronto bun-a fusion of Caribbean flair and local nostalgia. Normally priced at Dh80, it's a flavour-packed deal not to miss at the UAE's first Jamaican restaurant.

Belgian Beer Café

For one day only on International Burger Day, enjoy a half-kilogram gourmet beef burger paired with two pints of select beverage for just Dh130 at Grand Millennium Hotel Dubai's Belgian Beer Café. Available from 12pm to 1am, it's the perfect mid-week treat for burger lovers seeking bold flavours and a great deal.

Leen's

This International Burger Day, Leen's is offering a Buy One, Get One Free deal on its signature Leen's Burger-featuring juicy beef, cheddar, caramelised onion, tomato, lettuce, and truffle mayo, served with crispy fries. Priced at Dh99, the offer is valid for dine-in only from 11am onwards across all Leen's locations in Dubai. Bring a friend-or don't!

Spartan Bar

This National Burger Day, Spartan Bar at Sheraton Mall of the Emirates is serving up a mouthwatering burger & beverage deal on Tuesday, May 28th-offering a gourmet burger stacked with premium beef, cheese, lettuce, and fries, paired with a chilled house beverage for just Dh95. Known for its bold flavours and relaxed, sporty vibe, Spartan Bar invites guests to unwind with this ultimate comfort combo, making it the perfect post-shopping or after-work treat in one of Dubai's most iconic destinations.