'Beyond Borders Invest Sri Lanka' Showcases Professional And Investment Strength In Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Sri Lanka Business Council (QSBC), in affiliation with the Embassy of Sri Lanka to the State of Qatar, proudly concluded the highly anticipated event held on the May 21, 2025, 'Beyond Borders – Invest Sri Lanka' – a dynamic evening dedicated to Sri Lankan professionals in Qatar and promoting economic engagement between the two nations.

Held under the patronage of H E Roshan Sithara Khan Azard, Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Qatar, the event brought together an inspiring gathering of Sri Lankan professionals, entrepreneurs, and key industry players.

The aim was to highlight Sri Lanka's evolving economic landscape and strengthen the connection between Sri Lanka's private sector and the Sri Lankan diaspora in Qatar.

Speaking at the event, the Sri Lankan Ambassador to the State of Qatar said,“This initiative truly reflects the strong spirit of partnership and the shared economic vision between Sri Lanka and Qatar. Sri Lanka stands at the threshold of a major transformation, with doors now open wider than ever to global investors, entrepreneurs, and innovators. It's also incredibly encouraging to see so many Sri Lankans living in Qatar stepping forward to invest back home - their contribution is invaluable as we embark on this new chapter of growth, prosperity, and enduring friendship between our two nations.”



Commercial Bank secures ISO 22301 certification for Business Continuity Management System NPC hosts workshop on 'Simplified General Census of Population, Housing and Establishments 2025'

Read Also

Notably, leading institutions from Sri Lanka were invited to participate, including Commercial Bank of Ceylon, Prime Lands Group, NDB Securities, and AIA Insurance.

Their involvement added great value to the evening, giving attendees an opportunity to connect directly with trusted Sri Lankan brands in order to expand their reach beyond borders.

QSBC Vice President Ahamed Yoonus shared his thoughts on the evening, saying,“It was great to see so many talented Sri Lankans under one roof-professionals who are making a mark in Qatar and still deeply connected to home. This event wasn't just about investment-it was about building bridges, sharing ideas, and showing the strength of our community.”

The event featured corporate presentations, networking opportunities, and insights into investment opportunities for Sri Lankans in Qatar to contribute back home. It served as a valuable platform to foster meaningful collaborations and long-term engagement.

The evening also marked a significant step in QSBC's ongoing mission to connect Sri Lanka's private sector with Qatar's investment landscape-leveraging the strength and influence of the Sri Lankan professional community in Qatar.

With overwhelming support and participation, 'Beyond Borders – Invest Sri Lanka' has paved the way for future initiatives that deepen economic and professional ties between Sri Lanka and Qatar.