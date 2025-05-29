BASF Egypt Launches Commercial Operations Of Nunhems Vegetable Seed Varieties

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) BASF Agricultural Solutions Egypt, a division of the global chemical company BASF, has officially launched commercial operations for its specialized vegetable seed brand, BASF | Nunhems, in Egypt. The launch event, held at the iconic Pyramids of Giza, marks a major milestone in BASF's regional expansion and its commitment to supporting Egyptian farmers with innovation-led, tailored agricultural solutions.

The rollout introduces a fully localized business model offering high-performance vegetable seed varieties designed to increase yields, enhance quality, and support sustainable agricultural practices. These seed solutions are backed by more than a century of breeding expertise and a global network of 46 R&D centers.

BASF's entry into the Egyptian seed market is expected to create local job opportunities and align with Egypt's strategic goal of increasing agricultural exports by 20% in 2025. In 2024, the country's agricultural exports grew 11% year-on-year, reaching 8.6 million tonnes-a testament to the sector's resilience and growth potential.

As Egypt intensifies its focus on sustainable agricultural development, BASF and Nunhems are uniquely positioned to contribute through a combination of global innovation, local insights, and a deep understanding of the evolving needs of farmers.

“We are excited to launch commercial operations in Egypt-a market with vast potential for high-value vegetable production,” said Silvia Cifre, Vice President of Marketing & Sales at BASF | Nunhems.“With over 1,200 commercial seed varieties across 20 vegetable crops and nearly 80 new varieties introduced each year, we are well-equipped to support Egyptian growers with cutting-edge seed technology tailored to local conditions. This expansion is part of our broader regional vision to bring innovation closer to the field and help farmers grow 'vegetables people love.'”

Echoing this commitment, Youssef Babouih, Country Manager for BASF Agricultural Solutions in Egypt and the Middle East, stated:“Our aim is to deliver integrated solutions that address the unique challenges of Egyptian agriculture. With over 31% of BASF's global workforce dedicated to R&D and 20–25% of our investments directed toward innovation, we are well-positioned to make a lasting impact. Our efforts align directly with Egypt's Sustainable Agricultural Development Strategy, which focuses on modernization and food security.”

From a market access perspective, Amr Abouzeid, Country Sales Manager at BASF Egypt LLC, highlighted the company's local distribution strategy:“By integrating BASF's vegetable seed operations into our Egyptian structure, we've developed a new distribution model built on local expertise and strong partnerships. This ensures high-quality seeds are delivered efficiently and effectively to farmers.”

BASF's expansion into Egypt's vegetable seed market reflects its broader commitment to supporting agricultural transformation across the region. The company continues to foster strategic partnerships that deliver long-term value, drive innovation, and promote sustainable growth in the agricultural sector.