Travel Sentry And Safari Luggage Launch Campaign On TSA-Accepted Locks For Indian Travelers

Travel Sentry Partner With Safari Luggage

In-store Travel Sentry and Safari Luggage Campaign

Travel Sentry, the global leader in travel security standards, is happy to announce a partnership with Safari, one of India's largest luggage brands.

- Mr Sudhir Jatia, Safari's Managing DirectorFORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Travel Sentry , the global leader in travel security standards, is happy to announce a partnership with Safari , one of India's largest luggage brands. This collaboration marks the launch of a retail marketing campaign aimed at driving awareness among Indian travelers about the widespread benefits of TSA-accepted locks.Many consumers currently believe these locks are mostly relevant for travel to the United States, but these locks are recognized and welcomed in over 75 countries across more than 750 major airports worldwide. Through this campaign, Travel Sentry and Safari seek to raise awareness among Indian consumers about the importance of using TSA-accepted locks to protect their belongings and ensure smooth security checks internationally.The campaign will roll out in 150 Safari retail locations across India helping travelers visualize how TSA-accepted locks integrate into a modern, secure travel experience."It was important for our Senior Management team to be present and show our commitment to the Indian market and its growth. Launching our largest in-store campaign with Safari, one of India's largest luggage brands on the market, is significant in educating the Indian traveler of all the benefits of our system," said Maya Hall, Travel Sentry's Chief Executive Officer.“We are excited to partner with Travel Sentry, the global standard in airport travel security. Our common purpose is to ensure that Indian consumers have a more convenient and secure experience at airports when they travel internationally,” said Mr Sudhir Jatia, Safari's Managing Director.Safari's growth and strong retail presence across India make them an ideal partner to amplify this awareness message. The campaign will be rolled out across Safari's extensive retail network as well as their digital platforms, providing travelers with valuable information and empowering them to make informed choices for their travel security needs.

